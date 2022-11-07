Here’s how singer Prateek Kuhad deals with online trolls!

Musical heartthrob Prateek Kuhad poured his heart out in a conversation with Aayush Ailawadi at the India Today Conclave on Friday in Mumbai.

Kuhad said that in today’s times, it’s extremely hard to find a critic who will give a constructive and critical review of art whereas trolls are everywhere.

He described himself lucky to be a part of generation of musicians who had social media at their disposal at the start of their careers. He said,” I was lucky to start in 2010s when there weren’t even as many trolls. People watching my music on social media, at least initially, were my friends and their friends and so the community was just made up of good people.”

Further talking about the current times, he said, “I didn’t get trolled until I encountered massive popularity. Before that I had fans and they were sweet but later when I became more popular I got trolled.”

Kuhad said that his way of dealing with the increasing number of trolls is to just tune them out.

He said from 'Tum Jab Pass', which was one of his initial releases, he hardly ever got trolled to 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan', he saw rise in number of trolls on social media. The latter was also his debut in Bollywood with Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra starrer, Baar Baar Dekho in 2016.

He also acknowledged that it may have been a social media algorithm that made former U.S President Barack Obama listen to the singer’s popular hit song, Cold/Mess.

“I didn’t know or expect. It was midnight when it happened. It was shocking in the best way possible. Somebody sent me a WhatsApp message with the link and didn’t even say anything. So, I am like, why has anyone sent me this and it was from someone I had not been in touch with for quite some time. Then, when I opened the link, I spotted Cold/Mess on the list and kind of freaked out. It was really cool," the singer said.