Here's how to make UPI payments without internet connection

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) just recently announced a new UPI 123Pay initiative to make it easier for "40 crore" feature phone users to complete the digital payments process without an internet connection. Here's everything you need to know about the latest feature.

UPI 123Pay is a new feature that allows a user to instantly transfer money using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service. With this feature, one gets to make a host of transactions using different methods. These include calling an IVR (Interactive Voice Response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and also proximity sound-based payments, as per the official site of NPCI.

The 123Pay feature lets anyone pay for FAST Tags for vehicles, and other utility bills. One will also be able to check for their UPI account balance using their registered mobile number. NPCI has also announced a helpline number, which can be used to call at any time in a day. Users can simply visit www-digisaathi.info or call on 14431 and 1800 891 3333 to check for digital payments and other queries.

How to make UPI payments without internet connection

The process to make UPI payments is pretty simple and one just needs to follow a few steps. For this, one will have to use the UPI 123Pay feature, which is available through IVR service. Users will be required to link their phone number and bank account, after which they can set a UPI pin as well for safety purposes. Keep reading to know more about it.

Step 1: First, you need to dial a phone number "08045163666." Once you do that, you will then be asked to select a language to make it easier for you to complete UPI pay process.

Step 2: Now, press '1' number on your phone's keypad, which will let you transfer money.

Step 3: Once done, you will be asked to choose the bank that is paired with UPI. After this, users will again have to press '1' number on their phone's keypad to confirm the details.

Step 4: Tap again on '1' to transfer money, enter your mobile number and confirm the details.

Step 5: Now, enter the amount that you want to transfer and enter the UPI pin that you had set for transactions.