Here's what happened when Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was run over by a car

Samsung recently took the wraps off its latest flagship Galaxy S22 phones at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the most premium smartphone in the series, has undergone several durability tests just a week after it was launched. A YouTube channel named PBKreviews tested the Galaxy S22 Ultra to see how durable the phone really is. The result does show that this might be the most durable phone by the company.

The device scored 9.5 out of 10 on the test. From scratching the phone with a boxcutter to submerging it in water, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra managed to pass all the tests with flying colours. The cited source has published a video on YouTube, which shows the most shocking moment in one of the tests.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was run over by a car with the screen facing downwards. The smartphone was still working properly and its body didn't even bend. However, the phone's front and rear panels had scratches. But, the good thing is that the device didn't sustain any major internal injury, as suggested by the video.

The reviewer also performed a scratch test, where light scratches can be seen on the phone's screen at MoH's hardness level 7 with deeper grooves at level 8. The reviewer also scratched the area over the in-display fingerprint sensor area, but that does not prevent the sensor from working. For your reference, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra front and back is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. It has an armor aluminum frame and the antenna area is covered in plastic.

The video also shows that the Galaxy S22 Ultra was immersed in water for a brief period of time, but that had no effect on the smartphone, which is not surprising as it is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The cited source was able to swipe through the home screens very quickly. The video gives a clear idea of how this smartphone may behave if something similar happens to you. Durability is also one of the important factors for buyers, especially when they are spending around Rs 1 lakh on a smartphone.

The price of the Galaxy S22 series starts from Rs 72,999 in India. The high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Those who want more storage can buy the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration for Rs 1,18,999.