Hey Siri, what's my age? Apple's voice assistant is telling some iPhone users their wrong age

Siri, Apple's voice assistant, is going through a slightly embarrassing phase. If you ask Siri your age, there is a good chance that she will get it wrong. That is mostly true if your birthday is going to fall this year. Siri has apparently got a bug that is making it ignore the day and month of your birthday. But it takes into account the year, so if your birthday is yet to come, Siri would have already celebrated it.

Let me tell you with an example. My birthday is in August and I am still 27 years old. But when I ask Siri what my age is, she tells me that I am 28. For someone who turned 28 and celebrated their birthday within January, Siri would be telling the right age, but not for me and everyone else who is yet to turn a year older. This problem was first spotted by a Dutch blog, iCulture, which said that this might be happening because Siri is taking into account only the birth year, not the birth day or month. That seems legit as a reason why Siri is acting weird.

Now, this problem is not widespread. Some iPhone users who are on iOS 15.3 are having this problem. A handful of iPhone users who are testing the iOS 15.4 beta, too, have reported the same issue. But, according to MacRumors' survey, one of all iPhone users they asked had experienced this discrepancy with Siri. I, too, did not get a wrong answer from Siri on asking her my age.

Siri would tell you your age only if you have added your birthday to your iPhone's contact card. This card is your own entry to your iPhone's contacts with details about yourself. When asking Siri how old you are, if she says she does not know, do not worry. You will see your contact card as Siri gives you her replies. Just tap on that and scroll down to find the birthday section. Add your birthday here and save. Now, if you ask Siri, she should be able to tell you your correct age, unless you are one of the impacted users.

For what it is worth, this is not a big issue, but still an embarrassing one for Siri, which Apple has been wanting to become as responsive as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. Apple has not acknowledged the issue with Siri yet, but I believe it is something Apple should be able to fix easily without taking much time.