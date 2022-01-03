H&M now has a metaverse store to let you buy clothes in a virtual world

Hennes & Mauritz or H&M, one of the world's leading clothing brands, is now also the first one to have a presence in the metaverse. The Swedish fashion clothing firm seems to have opened a new virtual store in the metaverse CEEK city. With this, it aims to offer a buying experience to its customers exploring the virtual reality (VR) environments of CEEK.

For those unaware, CEEK is a VR-based metaverse known for its virtual worlds, which are meant to connect the players within, with music artists, athletes, and other digital content creators. Just as CEEK seeks to offer a three-dimensional musical experience to its users, H&M's collaboration will now add the element of shopping within the space.

H&M fans will be able to walk through its new store in the metaverse. They can choose the product of their liking and even purchase it in the CEEK City metaverse. Of course, these will be digital-only clothes meant for the players' avatars and will have nothing to do with real life, at least for now.

That last part was added to indicate that the company may eventually plan to extend the functionality to real life. With this, H&M customers might be able to buy clothing items from the metaverse store and collect it from the physical stores in real life for real-life use.

The opening of the new store was announced in a new tweet by CEEK. The tweet also shows a video, depicting a gigantic H&M store with huge glass walls and alleyways adorned with mannequins everywhere. The store can be seen housing numerous clothing selections from the house of H&M. Interestingly enough, it even shares some discounts right at the entry to the store, including a buy 3, get 1 free offer and a discount of up to 20 per cent off.

So how does the shopping experience work?

H&M store in CEEK city (Image: Twitter/ Ceek)

Customers will be able to explore this H&M store in CEEK city and buy the outfits of their choice through CEEK tokens. The VR-based token is based on Etherum smart contracts and currently retails for $0.7107 or about Rs 53.

H&M's entry into CEEK city is a one-of-a-kind endeavour for now, but that definitely won't be the case for long. As metaverse grows in popularity, more and more celebrities and brands are attempting to associate themselves with the concept. Last month, Nike made its attempt at the same, by buying a virtual shoe company that makes NFTs and sneakers.

So in the coming months, expect more such developments to unfold in the world of the metaverse. Also, make sure to stay tuned to India Today Tech for all these updates.