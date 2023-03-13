HMD Global launches a new budget phone, Nokia C12, with price under Rs 6000

HMD Global recently launched a flagship smartphone dubbed Nokia X30 in India. The smartphone manufacturer has now unveiled a budget smartphone with a price under Rs 6,000 (only for a limited period). It is called the Nokia C12. The new budget Nokia smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon India website in three colours, including -- Dark Cyan, Charcoal and Light Mint.

At a limited period price of Rs 5,999, the Nokia C12 looks basic with a single camera at the back and chunky build quality. The back panel is made of plastic and feels solid for the price. All three colours of the Nokia C12 look quite classy, which is rare to find in this price segment. The smartphone comes with two years of regular security updates.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Nokia C12 comes packed with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and there is a waterdrop notch on the front that incorporates the selfie camera. In terms of camera specifications, the Nokia C12 includes an 8-megapixel front camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera system. Even though it is a budget phone, the phone offers camera features like night model and portrait mode.

The phone runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and is powered by an advanced octa-core processor that Nokia claims offers "an enhanced performance that can keep up with the busiest of lifestyles." It comes with 2GB of additional virtual RAM, which Nokia claims will help users navigate between their favourite apps even faster. There's also performance optimizer that cleans the unnecessary apps running in the background.

The Nokia C12 will be available in India exclusively on Amazon India. It comes with 2GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and there's also 2GB of additional memory extension and support for up to 256GB of additional memory. The smartphone will go on sale from March 17 at a limited period launch price of Rs 5,999.

Commenting on the launch of the new Nokia C12, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global said, "we are thrilled to introduce the Nokia C12, another great addition to our C-series portfolio in India, delivering a balance of durability and performance in an affordable package. Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, a one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind. It comes with an Octa-Core processor and virtual memory extension for an enhanced user experience. We believe that our customers deserve the very best, and we are proud to deliver it through our commitment to quality, security, and innovation."