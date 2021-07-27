HMD launches Nokia C30 low-cost smartphone, Nokia 6310 feature phone, and a range of wireless earbuds

HMD was this busy only a few months back when it launched as many as six smartphones. The Finnish company that is the steward of Nokia's phone business has now launched new phones. It introduced the Nokia XR20, a rugged phone that brings military-grade durability and a waterproof body. Alongside, HMD Global has also launched the Nokia C30 entry-level Android phone and the Nokia 6310, which is a throwback to the original phone from the noughties.

The Nokia C30 is a member of the C-series that focuses on low-budget devices. These devices are not big on specifications but what they bring, much like any other Nokia smartphone, is the promise of regular Android upgrades, both the security ones and new versions. It is rare to find such good software support on a phone in this price range, but HMD is counting on its partnership with Google to pitch its new Nokia C30. The Nokia 6310, on the other hand, is a classic feature phone meant for people who do not want much from their phone. Let us get the prices out of our way.

Nokia C30, Nokia 6310 prices

The Nokia C30 starts at EUR 99, which is roughly Rs 8,700, and comes in Green and White colours. It will be available in select markets starting July 27. The local prices of the Nokia C30 are not available right now, but HMD is likely to introduce the phones in India soon.

The Nokia 6310, on the other hand, costs EUR 40, which is roughly Rs 3,500. It comes in Dark Green, Black, and Yellow colours globally and will be available from July 27 in select markets that do not include India. However, HMD said that the Nokia 6310 will come to India soon and in a fourth Light Blue colour in addition to the existing three.

Nokia C30 specifications

The Nokia C30 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch on the top. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset clocked at up to 1.6GHz and paired with 2GB and 3GB memory options. For storage, you have 32GB and 64GB options available, along with a microSD card slot for expansion. The Nokia C30 comes with Android 11 Go Edition, which means the phone is meant for light usage. It has a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back along with an LED flash, while on the front, you have a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside the notch. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging. HMD said the Nokia C30 is the new king of the C-series.

Nokia 6310 specifications

The Nokia 6310 feature phone has a 2.8-inch curved display with a QVGA resolution. This is a non-touchscreen display, which is why you get a T9 keyboard on the phone. The phone's design is very similar to that of the original Nokia 6310, but there are some upgrades, such as a bigger display. The phone supports dual SIM cards of 2G carriers. Running Series 30+ software, the Nokia 6310 brings tools such as a calculator, an internet browser, the Snake game, and a torch. The phone has a removable 1150mAh battery inside that HMD says will offer weeks of standby time. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone, as well, for FM radio.

Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro

Nokia wireless earbuds

HMD Global also launched a range of wireless earbuds alongside. The new Nokia earbuds come in four categories - Comfort, Clarity, Go, and Micro - each having four models. The flagship products in this new audio line-up include the Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro that cost $99 (roughly Rs 7,370), Nokia Comfort Earbuds that cost $49 (roughly Rs 3,650), and the Nokia Go Earbuds+ that are priced at $29 (roughly Rs 2,160).