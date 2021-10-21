HMD's new Nokia C30 has a big display to watch T20 World Cup, prices start at Rs 10,999

Nokia C30 is the latest phone from HMD Global's stable to arrive in India ahead of the Diwali season. The affordable Nokia C30 comes with one of the biggest displays you would find on a phone for around this price. And since this is a phone for the masses, it has got a powerful battery. The Nokia C30 was originally announced alongside the Nokia G10 and Nokia XR20 a few weeks back, but the launch ahead of Diwali would mean more sales for Nokia, which is not a part of the top five phone brand list.

"The Nokia C30 is an answer to what people have been asking for more time between charges, a bigger screen, our signature security and durability, and an accessible price point," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president of HMD Global, said in a press statement.

The biggest advantage of a Nokia phone is stock Android, which gives you an experience rid of unwanted apps and even advertisements, unlike phones from Chinese brands. In fact, HMD has always talked about how it wants to serve consumers with the best Android experience through its Nokia smartphones. But in hindsight, it also implies that Nokia is out of the specifications war.

Nokia C30 price in India

The Nokia C30, available in Green and White colours, costs Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the models with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

However, if you buy the Nokia C30 from a Jio store, Reliance store, or MyJio app, you can get benefits under the JioExclusive Offer on the Nokia C30. Under this offer, you get the 3GB RAM version for Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM version for Rs 10,999. Jio subscribers also get benefits worth Rs 4,000 through brand vouchers on recharges of Rs 249 or above on the Nokia C30. The phone is also available to buy from Nokia's online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Nokia C30 specifications

The Nokia C30 is a modest phone with interesting specifications. The Nokia C30 comes with a massive 6.82-inch HD+ V-notch display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. That is quite a big screen for a phone, but it is good for watching movies and the T20 World Cup. It is almost the size of a tablet. Powering the Nokia C30 is an octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It runs Android 11 software with two years of software upgrades and three years of security upgrades.

The phone supports a microSD card of up to 256GB storage, so you will barely run out of space to store movies or songs. There is also Google Photos for a free backup of photos (at the lowest quality). On the back of the Nokia C30, there is a 13-megapixel autofocus camera and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus camera. Nokia's cameras are often good, and with software optimisation, you are likely to get favourable shots. On the front, a 5-megapixel camera will take care of selfies and video calls.

The Nokia C30 has an FM radio for your downtime. Its 6000mAh battery can last three days on a single charge, according to HMD. But charging it will take a lot of time because there is no fast charging support. The Nokia C30 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, as well. It is 9.9mm thick and weighs 237 grams.