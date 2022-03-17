Holi 2022: Here's how you can save your phone from splashes and colours

It's time to put on your best white clothes so that the vibrant colours of Holi can add new flavours to your attire. While you take extra care of your skin and your hair before jumping into the mud pond, there is another that deserves the maximum attention and that is your phone. It is hard to put your phone at home, go out and play Holi, because how on earth will you click those wonderful pictures if you leave your phone at home, right? Considering we are all borderline obsessed with social media, not updating your Instagram or Facebook feed with Holi pictures would not make us very happy.

While you focus on clicking the best pictures by applying various filters and by making countless reels with colours and water, you should be wary of the fact that water and colours are extremely dangerous to your phone and other electronic devices if you plan to carry one. You might also want to carry your DSLR camera or Bluetooth speaker, but to save them from getting damaged in Holi colours and water should be your only concern. We have some tips that can help you save your phones, speakers or any gadget from getting drenched in colourful water or mud.

Waterproof pouches

If you plan to take your phone along to your Holi party, do not forget to put it in a waterproof pouch. The waterproof pouches are small bags that can be hung around your neck. The bags are made of plastic and come with a sealer that will protect your phone if you plan to hang it around your neck. However, this pouch will only come to your rescue if you don't plan to take your phone out at all. If you take your phone out repeatedly for selfies, then it would not be of any use.

Sillicone cases for phones, screen protectors

You could get a cheap silicone case for your phone which is available for as low as Rs 100 in the market. The silicone cases will protect the rear panel of your phone, while the front can be protected using a good screen protector. Don't fret if your cover attracts Holi colours, you can always discard them once you are done playing with colours. You can also get a separate camera lens to cover your phone's camera. Apart from that, an expensive screen protector, which doesn't come off easily or breaks, would be best to protect the front facade of your phone.

Carry a clean cloth

It is almost impossible to keep anything clean while playing with colours, but if you can sneak in a tidy cloth, you can repeatedly use it to wipe off colour from your phone's camera lenses, the screen and the rear panel. You could keep the clothes in a safe place if there is any. Avoid putting it in your pants pocket because it can get wet. And you must avoid using a wet cloth to clean your phones.