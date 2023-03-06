Holi 2023: How to fix smartphone in case of water damage

Many new-gen smartphones have an IP rating for water resistance, but freak accidents happen, and your phone can get water damaged. As Holi is around the corner, the chances of your phone getting drenched are much higher. Normally, we'd advise you not to carry your phone, but that's not possible if you are at a party and have to book a cab or coordinate with others. There are some neat solutions to protect your smartphone from water. Otherwise, if your old smartphone gets drenched, there are some ways to protect it as well.

Before we proceed, readers must note that there's no guaranteed method, and you may have to consult a professional repairer later. Sadly, most smartphone brands do not cover water damage even if the smartphone is under warranty. But some brands, such as Apple, offer a visible Liquid Contact Indicator (LCI) to show whether the smartphone has been in contact with water or a liquid containing water. Typically, the LCI on iPhones resides inside the SIM card slot. If the phone is water damaged, a small white patch inside the SIM slot will turn fully red.

What should you do if your phone is in contact with water?

-First, remember to turn off the phone immediately. The longer your device stays on in case of water damage, the lower its chances of survival are. If you or your parents are still using a feature phone (old phones with physical keypads), you must remove the battery after opening the back panel in case the device gets drenched.

-Second and likely most important, do not shake the smartphone to shake the water off. This may force water to get in contact with internal components. Similarly, do not use a hairdryer either. This may also push water inside the phone. Moreover, excessive heat in a concentrated area may accidentally damage other internal parts.

-Remember to dab the water off the surface. It is also advisable to keep the smartphone idle for the rest of the day. The idea is to let the water dry on its own. You can accelerate the process by putting the phone inside a bag of rice for at least six hours.

-Additionally, avoid charging the phone while the phone is idle. You can remove the SIM card and tray from the phone.

As mentioned, these are some measures you can try, but they are not guaranteed to work all the time.

If you are to go out to celebrate Holi with friends, you could consider carrying the smartphone in a zip-lock bag. You can also buy a waterproof pouch, which you have seen some Zomato/Swiggy executives carrying on a rainy day. Some of these pouches are available on Amazon with 1-day delivery, so it's still not late to get one. These pouches are quite inexpensive and cost under Rs 200.