HomePod mini can now stream content from Gaana and JioSaavn in India

Apple's HomePod mini has gained hands-free streaming of content from popular music services, Gaana and JioSaavn. The HomePod mini integration of Gaana and JioSaavn will now let Siri play music from these two services.

With iOS 14.1 and later, users can stream content on HomePod mini from more music services, including Gaana and JioSaavn.

To add Gaana and JioSaavn to HomePod mini, users will have to go to the app settings, tap the option to Connect with HomePod and follow the onscreen instructions to set up streaming on HomePod.

HomePod mini was launched with support for Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, TuneIn, Pandora and Amazon Music. However, after months of its release, the Cupertino-based company is now adding Gaana and JioSaavn to the music catalogue.

Apple says that users can play multiple HomePod mini speakers together to stream music or podcasts to multiple rooms, all in perfect sync. By placing two HomePod mini speakers in a single room, users can also create a stereo pair for wide sound output.

Gaana has over 45 million songs across 25 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, English, Bhojpuri, Oriya, and more. JioSaavn, on the other hand, has over 60 million tracks across different genres, including Bollywood, English, Hindi and Indian regional language songs. It's worth noting that a subscription might be required for some streaming content on these platforms.

The HomePod mini, Apple's smart speaker, was launched last year in October. It is claimed to come with built-in privacy and security features. In India, the HomePod mini is available in white and space grey at Rs 9,900.

The HomePod mini packs an Apple S5 chip and comes with a three-microphone array for taking voice commands. There's also a fourth inward-facing microphone for improving voice detection when music is playing. In March this year, Apple officially discontinued the HomePod.

The HomePod mini also comes with additional features like ambient sounds, including rain, a stream, and more to offer the background noise to focus, relax, or fall asleep. The smart speaker can also set a sleep timer to play such sounds automatically. It also supports Find My to locate a misplaced iPhone, Apple Watch or more Apple products by playing a sound. The HomePod mini can also set music alarms.

A report earlier this year claimed that the Apple HomePod mini has a secret sensor inside it to monitor the temperature.