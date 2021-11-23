HomePod mini now available in all-new colours in India

HomePod mini is now available in all-new Blue, Orange, and Yellow colours in India. The new colour options were announced during Apple's October launch event. The three new bold colours add to the already existing Space Grey and White colours. With the availability of three new colour options, the HomePod mini will now be available in five colour options.

The smart speaker from Apple is available in India at Rs 9,900. In case you want to pick the new colour options, you can head to the Apple Store online, where the company shows a shipping time of less than a week.

The HomePod mini offers a 360-degree sound output and is 3.3-inches tall—the speaker sports colour-matched details throughout, including mesh fabric, volume icons, and power cable.

The HomePod mini can work with Apple Music or any other Apple services, including Apple Podcasts. Even popular music streaming services are supported, including Jio Saavn, Gaana, and more.

The HomePod mini goes up against smart speakers from Amazon, which are priced around the same price range.

iPhone users can see what's playing on HomePod mini by taking the device nearby to the speaker. With the smart speaker, users can also control smart home accessories to turn off the lights, change the temperature, lock doors, and perform more functionalities. Apple has also added Intercom functionality on the HomePod mini, which means users can send voice messages from one HomePod mini to another. The feature can be handy if a user has multiple HomePod mini devices at home to communicate with other family members.

Apart from India, the HomePod mini in all-new colours will be going on sale in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. The HomePod mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, or later running iOS 15.