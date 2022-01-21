HomePod's latest software update brings multi-user voice recognition support to India and other countries

After the release of iOS 15.3 Release Candidate (RC), Apple has now released an RC update for HomePods. The HomePod Software 15.3 RC is now available to beta users. The new update comes with a host of upgrades. It now includes multi-user voice recognition support in India as well as Italy.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, HomePod will now get support for English(India) and Italian(Italy) languages. "Software version 15.3 adds Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian(Italy). This update also includes performance and stability improvements," the update note reads.

Notably, Apple has added multi-user support to HomePod in 2019. The feature, as the name suggests, allows multiple users to interact with the smart device. With the multi-user feature turned on, Siri learns and recognises the voice of different people in a room. Siri can then take up their requests and act accordingly. The multi-user feature lets up to six different people interact with Siri on HomePod and lets them access their playlists and more from the HomePod devices. It is an interesting update for users that have up to six members in a house. With this support, they can individually request Siri to play the song of their choice and fulfil other requests.

After launching the HomePod Mini in November last year, Apple introduced the device in different colours this year. The HomePod mini is now offered in white, dark grey, blue, yellow, or orange. In India, the smart speaker costs Rs 9990. The HomePod mini works with Apple Music and other Apple services, including Apple Podcasts. It also supports other music streaming ads like Jio Saavn, Gaana, and more. The smart speaker offers a 360-degree sound output and is 3.3-inches tall. The device goes up against the Amazon Echo smart speakers, primarily the Amazon Echo 4th generation.

We at India Today Tech got an opportunity to review the HomePod mini and here is what we felt about the device: In terms of value proposition, not much changes with the HomePod Mini 2021. If you are invested in Apple devices, a HomePod Mini is a useful companion. Its sound quality is above average, and its design is fantastic. Now, in three vivacious colours, it looks stunning. When paired with another Mini, this tiny speaker constitutes a very capable stereo sound system. And it can even serve well as a TV soundbar if you already have the Apple TV.So, the HomePod Mini does have a lot of value. But not as much as the value offered by something like Google Nest Audio or Amazon Echo. In other words, get it because of how cool it looks and because of how well it works with other Apple devices and services. Don't get it if you are just looking to buy a smart speaker.