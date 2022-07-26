Honor denies exiting Indian market, says will continue operations in India



Honor is not leaving the Indian market anytime soon. The smartphone company has refuted claims of exiting the Indian market. Previously, a report claimed that Honor's Twitter account had been dormant for over a year and the reason behind this could be the company's exit from the market. Honor has now denied such claims. Honor had recently made the Honor Watch GS 3 in India for Rs. 12,990.

"Honor is maintaining business operation[s] in India and will continue its development. The earlier news report that 'Honor officially announces its exit from the Indian market' is not correct," a Honor spokesperson told Gadgets360.

Although the company has denied leaving the Indian market, the former Huawei sub-brand has pulled its team out of India. The company CEO Zhao Ming said that Honor has pulled its team out of the country because of "obvious reasons. That said, the company will continue its operation, managed by local partners, but the brand will adopt a "very safe approach", Zhao reportedly said during a launch event.

This comes in the wake of the crackdown on Chinese smartphone companies by the Indian government. In the span of a few months, the government has raided the offices of Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399