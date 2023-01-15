Honor launches MagicBook X 14 laptop in India; see price, specs and more 

The Honor MagicBook X14 is the latest laptop from the company formerly owned by Huawei. It boasts impressive features such as an immersive screen, a backlit QWERTY keyboard, and a range of other specs.

The laptop is designed with a minimalist aesthetic and is pretty lightweight at 1.38 kg. The 14-inch display offers excellent visuals, and the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel's Iris Xe GPU provides smooth performance. The laptop also includes 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, providing ample storage for applications, media, and other files.

The MagicBook X14 also offers a range of connectivity options including USB-C, USB 3.0 Gen1, USB 2.0, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone and microphone two-in-one ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Additionally, the laptop is equipped with a range of innovative features such as the Honor Magic-Link Multi-Screen Collaboration, which allows for the sharing of data between the laptop and other devices.

The laptop is powered by a 56W battery. It supports 65W Type-C fast charging and can charge quickly up to 68 per cent in just an hour.

The Honor MagicBook X14 is offered in two colours - Space Grey and Mystic Silver. It is priced at Rs 45,990 for the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant. Amazon India has listed it at an introductory discounted price of Rs 41,990 until January 20, 2023.