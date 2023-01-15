scorecardresearch
Honor launches MagicBook X 14 laptop in India; see price, specs and more 

The laptop is equipped with a range of innovative features such as the Honor Magic-Link Multi-Screen Collaboration, which allows for the sharing of data between the laptop and other devices.

The Honor MagicBook X14 is the latest laptop from the company formerly owned by Huawei. It boasts impressive features such as an immersive screen, a backlit QWERTY keyboard, and a range of other specs. 

The laptop is designed with a minimalist aesthetic and is pretty lightweight at 1.38 kg. The 14-inch display offers excellent visuals, and the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel's Iris Xe GPU provides smooth performance. The laptop also includes 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, providing ample storage for applications, media, and other files. 

The MagicBook X14 also offers a range of connectivity options including USB-C, USB 3.0 Gen1, USB 2.0, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone and microphone two-in-one ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. 

Additionally, the laptop is equipped with a range of innovative features such as the Honor Magic-Link Multi-Screen Collaboration, which allows for the sharing of data between the laptop and other devices.

The laptop is powered by a 56W battery. It supports 65W Type-C fast charging and can charge quickly up to 68 per cent in just an hour. 

The Honor MagicBook X14 is offered in two colours - Space Grey and Mystic Silver. It is priced at Rs 45,990 for the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant. Amazon India has listed it at an introductory discounted price of Rs 41,990 until January 20, 2023.

Published on: Jan 15, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
Posted by: Pranav Dixit, Jan 15, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
