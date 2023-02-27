Honor Magic Vs first impressions: There's a world outside of Samsung's foldables

Does the name Honor ring a bell? Being the sub-brand of Huawei, there was a time when Honor was killing it in India. Fast forward to 2023, and many don't even remember the Chinese smartphone maker in the country. That said, Honor still makes phones for the global market, in fact, the company still has a fabulous presence in Europe. And so, I had the chance to visit the Honor booth at this year's MWC in Barcelona, Spain, where I spent some hands-on time with the Honor Magic Vs, the company's high-end foldable smartphone. Here are my first impressions of the device.

Honor Magic Vs: Hands-on impressions

When I held the Honor Magic Vs in my hand, the first thing I realised was what we are missing in India. So, currently, if you want to buy a foldable smartphone in our country, your only choice is to go for the Galaxy Z Fold series. In fact, many other Chinese phone makers, including Honor, make their foldables for the Chinese and global markets, but it is only Samsung that is selling its foldables in India. As a matter of fact, OPPO has recently entered the Indian foldable market, but they are also not offering their high-end Find N2, but instead, the company has brought the Find N2 Flip, which will be competing with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India.

This brings me to the Honor Magic Vs, a foldable that I have never seen or experienced before. The first thing that I noticed here was the zero gap between the two displays when you fold the phone shut. This is similar to the OPPO Find N2 Flip, but seeing it with a full-blown foldable smartphone hit differently. So, of course, there is no gap between the screen when folded, and even when you unfold the phone, both the displays go flat, as if there is no hinge. Speaking of which, I would also want to point out the minimal crease. Now, I won't deny that the crease is not there, it certainly is, but to a point that you will immediately forget about it once you start using it. In fact, it is not even properly visible unless and until light directly hit the surface.

Of course, not all about the Honor Magic Vs is nice and dandy, and as good as the crease situation is handled, and as good as the no-gap design works, there's also one thing to note here — the hinge isn't as good and versatile as the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. You see, you can position the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at multiple orientations, and the hinge is firm enough to hold the phone at different angles. But, with the Honor Magic Vs, there's always a point after which the display completely unfolds, or it completely shuts, which basically means, that the Honor Magic Vs can only support a handful of angles. One other thing that the Honor Magic Vs misses is the under-display camera on the main screen, something that you see on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

But apart from this, the Honor Magic Vs is a delight to hold in the hand. Being a foldable smartphone, it is relatively lightweight and ergonomic. And did you know that this phone employs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery under the hood, which is 600mAh more than that of the Fold 4! Plus, there's 66W fast charging support as well, which can fully top up the phone in around 45 minutes from 0 to 100 per cent.

Apart from this, the Honor Magic Vs is loaded to the brim with all the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a high-end foldable smartphone. The cover display on the phone is a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, which feels conventional to use when folded. Of course, whenever you need a larger canvas, you can simply unfold and expand your view with the 7.9" AMOLED inner display. And note, that both these panels are 10-bit panels, which gives you a rich and vibrant colour reproduction. The phone is powered by the tried and tested Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and in terms of software, there's MagicOS atop Android 13. Now, in the brief time that I had with the phone, I can't comment on the phone's overall performance, but I can say one thing — as good as MagicOS would be, I don't like the look of it. I wasn't a fan of Huawei's/ Honor's Android skin in the past, and I am not a fan even now.

Summing up, on a whole, apart from the look of the software, the Honor Magic Vs looked to me as a promising foldable, and it also opened my eyes to the fact that there is a world of foldables outside what Samsung offers. Why I'd like to give the Honor Magic Vs a chance? Well, it is a lightweight foldable, it looks good, it has a traditional outer screen that can be used like how you use a normal phone, the inner display is protected by a side strip, and of course, not to mention the zero-gap hinge mechanism, which makes me think that why hasn't Samsung been able to offer a solution such as this with their foldables? But again, someday I'd love to do a comparison between a Samsung foldable and an Honor foldable, which I believe is not happening anytime soon. So, a full judgement as to which phone maker has the better foldables, well, I'll reserve my thoughts for the foreseeable future. For now, I loved spending time with the Honor Magic Vs, and I really wished this phone sold in India.