Honor to launch two new lightweight laptops in India soon, here is what to expect

Laptops are the need of the hour and technology companies are addressing this by launching more of their portable PC products in India. Next in line is Honor, which is set to bring its MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X15 to the country soon. So should you wait for the new Honor laptops before finalising one for yourself? Here is a look at the possibilities.

First things first, Honor's new MagicBook laptops will go on sale in India from April 6 through the Amazon India website. While the e-commerce major has already put up teasers for the laptops, the prices of the devices have not been revealed yet. Much else is already known about the new MagicBook laptops though.

How? Honor launched the MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X15 in its home country China in May last year. This means we have a pretty good idea of what the laptops will carry and the kind of performance we can expect out of them. Here is a look at all of these details.

Honor MagicBook X14 and X15 expected price

Honor launched its MagicBook X14 in China at a starting price of CNY 3,299, or about Rs 39,500. However, the present listing of the laptop on Honor's China website shows a price of CNY 2,999, which is close to around Rs 36,000. The top model retails for CNY 3,499, which roughly equates to Rs 42,000.

The MagicBook X15, the larger variant of the two, starts retailing at CNY 3,099 in China, or about Rs 37,000, and goes all the way up to CNY 4,399, about Rs 52,700.

We can expect the India price of the laptops to be north of their cost in China. We can thus see a starting price of around Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 on the MagicBook X14, while the X15 may start retailing at around Rs 60,000 in India.

Honor MagicBook X14 and X15 features and specifications

So what do we expect at this price? Honor's laptops are made for those seeking a PC on the go. For this, the MagicBook X14 and X15 are extremely compact and lightweight at 1.38 kg and 1.56 kg respectively. For context, this is just a tad bit more than what the MacBook Air M1 2020 weighs.

Other than the size and weight, the two MagicBook laptops are nearly identical. Both are made of an Aluminum metal body, both sport a FullView display, and both are powered by Intel Core i3 and i5 processors across their three models. Other than this, we may see an option of an 8GB or a 16GB DDR4 Dual-Channel RAM on both devices. There may also be up to 512GB PCIe NVME SSD for storage.

Other common features will be multi-screen collaboration, Bluetooth 5.0, supersized cooling fan, 65W Type-C fast charging support, backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options will include a USB-C, USB 3.0 Gen1, USB 2.0, HDMI, and 3.5mm headphone + microphone port.

The major difference between the two laptops will only be in their different screen sizes and the corresponding batteries. The MagicBook X14 will sport a 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the X15 will come with a 15.6-inch Full HD display. Correspondingly, the X14 will house a 42Wh battery while the X15 will be backed by a 56Wh battery.

The specifications and features indicate that the new Honor MagicBook laptops have been designed to take on everyday tasks and workload, especially with utmost mobility in mind. Though they may not be perfect for heavy-duty demands like gaming or graphic rendering with the kind of firepower seen here. So if you are looking for a sleek, portable Windows laptop for your everyday tasks in a budget, you should probably wait for the new MagicBook X14 and X15. For any use cases other than this, you should likely go for the alternatives.