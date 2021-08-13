Honor's new Magic3 Pro+ is a camera marvel but unlikely to launch in India

Honor is now flying solo and it has got its first flagship phone to make customers believe in its magic. Literally, it is the new Magic 3 series, and the highest-end phone under it is called the Honor Magic 3 Pro+. Coming to China first, the Magic 3 Pro+ goes big on cameras: it has three 64-megapixel cameras and one 50-megapixel camera, all of which are designated with a heavy-duty job of creating impressive, even DSLR-like, photos. Even though Honor is no longer a part of Huawei after the sell-off, it still relies on the previous technologies and that is what makes the Honor Magic 3 Pro+ a camera marvel.

The design of the Honor Magic 3 Pro+ is very similar to previous Huawei phones, but while that is a non-issue, the fact that this phone, along with its two other siblings, the Magic 3 and the Magic 3 Pro, will support Google services. Under the reins of Huawei, it was not possible for Honor to use Google services because of the moratorium placed on the Chinese company by the US government. But now, since Honor is sold off, it can ship Google services. The biggest target of the Honor Magic 3 series with the entire suite of Google apps is the market outside of mainland China that relies heavily on services such as Gmail and YouTube.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ price

The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ costs CNY 7,999 for the only variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This translates to roughly Rs 91,800, which means Honor is gunning for the premium market. The Magic 3 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 68,800) and the Magic 3 price starts at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 52,800). Honor will be selling all three phones in China for now and there is no word on international availability yet. That said, even if Honor decides to bring the Honor Magic 3 Pro+ to global markets, India is likely to be excluded from the list of countries.

Honor Magic 3 Pro+ specifications

Since cameras are the biggest highlight of the Honor Magic 3 Pro+, I am going to talk about them first. The phone has a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch wide sensor that is also the main sensor in the rear camera system. Accompanying this sensor is a 64-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 64-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with an optical zoom of 3.5x. There is also an 8x8 dToF laser focusing system on the back of the Honor Magic 3 Pro+, along with a multispectral colour temperature sensor, and a flicker sensor.

The Honor Magic 3 Pro+ uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone has a 6.76-inch 10-bit 89-degree curved OLED display with a resolution of 1344x2772 pixels, support for 10-billion colours, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a pill-shaped cutout on the display, in which there is the front camera. The phone uses a 4600mAh battery with 50W fast charging. It runs Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0.