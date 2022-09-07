Hours before Apple's far out event, Google announces Pixel 7 launch date

After months of leaks and speculations, Google has confirmed the Pixel 7 launch event. Incidentally, Google's mega event that will see a deluge of launches will take place exactly a month after Apple's iPhone 14 launch. Google in a blog confirmed that it will make the Pixel 7 line-up official on October 6. The line-up will include the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the much-awaited Google Pixel Watch. Some additions will also be made to its Nest smart speakers.

When and where will the Google Pixel 7 event take place?

Google in its blog revealed that it is conducting an in-person event in New York City, which will be attended by the media. However, the event will also be live-streamed GoogleStore.com/events but it will only be available to users in the U.S., Great Britain, and Australia. People living outside of India can follow the social media accounts of Google to get the latest updates about the launches. The event will take place on October 6 at 7:30 pm IST.

What to expect at the Google launch event?

Google has mentioned that it will launch the much-awaited Pixel 7 series, which will include the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with the phones, Google will also lift the veil off the Google Pixel Watch, which has been in the works for the past two years. Google, in fact, was speculated to launch the device at last year's Pixel 6 launch event but due to alleged chip shortage, the launch could not take place. Google also plans to expand the Nest smart speaker line-up.

The Google Pixel 7 series will come with Android 13 out of the box, it will be powered by the next generation of Tensor, Google's custom mobile chip, which is believed to bring personalized features for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.

Google's first ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, will also be unveiled at the event.The company is bringing together Google's helpfulness and Fitbit's health and fitness expertise under one roof. The smartwatch will be run on Google's improved WearOS . The company has claimed that the Pixel Watch is designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.



