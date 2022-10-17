How Flipkart is helping brands improve customer attention span with metaverse

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart has launched Flipverse, a metaverse space where customers can interact with brands and shop products.

Created in collaboration with Polygon-incubated firm eDAO, Flipverse offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a virtual environment where users can access brands, collect Flipkart’s loyalty points called SuperCoins and digital collectibles as they shop.

In this pilot project, Flipkart has partnered with over 15 brands including Puma, Noise, Nivea, and Tokyo Talkies for the limited-time experience which will be live for a week on Flipkart’s android app, starting from Monday.

“As step one, we have partnered with 15+ brands. There are close to 100+ products displayed in the virtual world as part of these brands, which users can interact with and be able relate it to certain offers that these brands are offering,” Ajay PV, Director and Head of Flipkart Labs, said.

Flipkart Labs is the in-house innovation arm at the Bengaluru-based company.

The platform enables select brands to set up their virtual spaces, list their products, feature games and provide offers to users. With a photorealistic virtual shopping experience, the ecommerce behemoth wants to help brands enhance the attention span of the customers on the platform. Flipverse can be accessed on Flipkart app under its newly launched Web2 platform FireDrops.

“The biggest measure that we want to do is – are brands able to get that attention span of the customer in a much better manner? With augmented reality, we have already pushed the average (average session duration for one user) to more than 45 seconds. With this (metaverse), we are hopeful that it will cross that. As a rule for brands, if you post a photo on a social media, you scroll over in 3-5 seconds; a video, you scroll over in 10-15 seconds. That is the attention span. We feel people will spend in minutes (on Flipkart’s metaverse) because there is so much for you to do,” Ajay said.

The pilot program will measure the time users spend on specific brand space; the click through rates, which is number of engagements that have happened with the products; and the conversations which ultimately lead them to a shopping funnel. Other brands that are part of phase one of Flipverse are Lavie, Campus, VIP, Ajmal Perfumes, Himalaya, and Butterfly India.

“What brands are going to probably like a lot is (that) we are able to give them a dedicated experience where people are interacting with the brands, there are games and other things they can put there to engage with them, and (help customers) know more about the brands,” he added.

Customer experience is the focus in the first phase. Ajay points out that brands will measure the engagement and conversion funnel that these engagements led to. “Conversion funnel itself has a lot of steps from starting the experience to going into the brands space, to interacting with something there, then clicking on the product to shop, checking details, going to product space and then buying. That’s the funnel. I think they are going to look at how the funnel optimises thought that," he added.

On the other end, Flipkart will measure the number of customers using the metaverse product concurrently and minting the digital collectables which helps them to get rewards.

“Step one is not to get millions of people to use this and change their behaviour overnight. It is to get few people experience this for the first time through different target cohorts, different brands and verticals and be able to understand what’s working and what’s not and be able to build on top of it,” Ajay added.



