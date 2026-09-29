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How much are people using AI? These countries recorded the most AI tool visits in 2025

How much are people using AI? These countries recorded the most AI tool visits in 2025

India ranked ahead of every European country in the ranking.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 3:00 AM IST
How much are people using AI? These countries recorded the most AI tool visits in 2025The US recorded more than twice India's traffic, while the US, India and Brazil together accounted for 36.5% of all AI tool website visits worldwide. (AI generated image)

AI is becoming a bigger part of how people use digital tools, and India is emerging as one of the biggest markets for them. Indians made 11.96 billion visits to AI tool websites in 2025, putting the country second globally. The United States topped the list with 26.92 billion visits, while Brazil ranked third with 7.02 billion, according to data compiled by AITools.xyz from SEMrush and Ahrefs traffic estimates, Visual Capitalist reported.

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AI tools recorded 125.7 billion website visits globally in 2025, up 46% from the previous year. The data covers more than 9,500 AI tool websites. India's 11.96 billion visits accounted for 9.5% of the global total, while the US accounted for 21.4%.

The US recorded more than twice India's traffic, while the US, India and Brazil together accounted for 36.5% of all AI tool website visits worldwide.

India ahead of every European country

India ranked ahead of every European country in the ranking. Germany was the highest-ranked European country at fourth with 4.57 billion visits, followed by the UK at fifth with 3.84 billion and France at seventh with 3.42 billion.

Indonesia ranked sixth with 3.66 billion visits, while Japan ranked eighth with 3.29 billion. Canada ranked ninth with 2.96 billion and the Philippines was 10th with 2.93 billion.

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Mexico ranked 11th with 2.78 billion visits, followed by Vietnam at 12th with 2.67 billion. Italy and Spain ranked 13th and 14th, with 2.56 billion and 2.54 billion visits, respectively.

China ranked 15th with 2.42 billion visits.

What the ranking actually measures

The figures measure website visits, not the number of people using AI.

This means one person can make multiple visits, while visits to different AI tools are counted separately. The data also excludes mobile app sessions.

This distinction is particularly important when looking at countries where AI tools are heavily accessed through apps.

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Why China ranks 15th

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China's position in the ranking does not necessarily reflect its overall AI usage.

China is the world's second-largest AI power by model development, but major Western AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude have limited availability in the country.

Domestic AI assistants such as DeepSeek, Doubao and Quark, meanwhile, attract significant usage through mobile apps.

Since the ranking measures website traffic and excludes app sessions, it can understate usage in app-first markets such as China.

Therefore, China's 15th position should not be interpreted as a measure of its total AI usage.

Website traffic is different from AI adoption

The ranking also shows why AI tool website traffic and AI adoption are not the same measure.

The US generates the most AI tool website traffic by a wide margin. However, Microsoft ranks the country 21st for AI adoption, with 31.3% of working-age adults using AI regularly.

The UAE, in comparison, has a regular AI usage rate of 70.1% among working-age adults.

As a result, countries with the highest number of AI tool website visits are not necessarily the countries with the highest AI adoption rates.

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The highest AI penetration rates are typically found in much smaller economies, according to the separate AI adoption data cited by Visual Capitalist.

For India, the 11.96 billion website visits underline the scale of interest in AI tools among internet users, while also showing why website traffic alone cannot be treated as a measure of how many people use AI or how frequently they use it.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 3:00 AM IST
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