How to book movie tickets online for Rs 75 on National Cinema Day on September 23

The Multiplex Association of India (MIA) is celebrating National Cinema Day on September 23. To celebrate this event, the MAI is offering movie tickets for only Rs 75 across 4000 screens in the country. Earlier, National Cinema day was decided to be celebrated on September 16, but it was postponed. Interestingly, on regular days, a movie ticket in any theatre costs between Rs 300 and 500. And if you opt for premium and recliner seats, you will be charged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500. But the big offer of Rs 75 for a movie the Cinema day is a big treat for frequent movie-goers.

The MAI also posted about the offer on the official Twitter handle and wrote, "The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas across India, welcome moviegoers to spend a day at the movies with a celebratory admission price of Rs 75 to mark National Cinema Day. The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September. However, on request from various 'stakeholders' and to maximise participation, it will now be held on 23rd September."

Multiplexes including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asia, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, and Delite have joined the celebrations and are offering movie tickets for movies currently running at Rs 75.

How to book tickets online for Rs 75

- Visit the website of multiplexes, such as PVR or Wave or any through-party apps or websites.

- Sign up or log in with your details.

- Select your city and the theatre in your area.

- Search and select the movie you wish to watch.

- Now select the time and proceed to make payment via UPI, internet banking or other methods.

Readers must note that third-party online apps or websites might add additional fees. For instance, in addition to the Rs 75 price tag, BookMyShow is still mandated to charge extra internet costs and GST. So, if you don't want to pay any additional charge, go directly to the movie theatre on Cinema Day to get the tickets.

Since only one day is left for the offer, many of the theatres are sold out for September 23. Early birds grabbed the chance to start the weekend with a good movie. However, we checked on various sites and even third-party apps, and there were still few tickets left. Luckily, the morning shows are still available. So, hurry up before all the shows get houseful.