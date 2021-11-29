How to delete your Google account and what will change if you do it

Ever thought of taking a break from Google or have been long thinking of doing away with Google. Sounds like an impossible thing? Can't blame. That is how deep Google has got into our lives. If you are an Android user, getting rid of Google can be a tricky job.

Why? Because Android and Google go hand in hand. When you set up a new Android phone or factory set up your old phone, you are asked to enter details of your Google account. You can go with other Google alternatives too but that won't let you use Google's fleet of services like Maps, YouTube, or Play Store. Also, you will be repeatedly shown message to download Google services which at one point of time may feel like it was better to go for Google than to go through so much of hassle.

Deleting Google account may sound like an impossible thing considering how entwined our lives are around Google. From phones to the TV sets in our home, Google controls most of the gadgets that we own. This control has reached to a whole new level now with smart gadget technology coming into the picture.

However, if you have made up your mind and want to delete it then there are few things that you should know beforehand. You can delete your Google Account at any time but you won't be able to recover it in case you change your mind.

What deleting your Google account could mean?

Deleting your Google account can affect lot of things in your online life if you have been using it since a long time. For the first, you'll lose all the data and content in that account, like emails, files, calendars, photos and everything that is linked to your account. You won't be able to use Google services where you sign in with that account, like Gmail, Drive, Calendar, or Play. If you use Android then you will no longer be able to use some of the apps and services.

You will also lose access to your social media accounts that are linked to the Google account.

You will also lose the contacts that are saved in your Google account only and not your phone. You will also lose access to your Google Drive. If you use Chromebook then you will need a different Google account to use the device. You cannot retrieve any data from the deleted Google account.

What to look for before deleting Google account:

Before deleting your account, you can export and download your important data from the Google products like email, documents, Youtube videos and more. Google gives you this option. Also make sure to review the info in your account before taking the step once deleted nothing is going to come back. Google's Review info page is like a dashboard that shows you a summary of the services that you use and the data that is saved in your Google Account

How to delete your Google account

If you own more than one Google account then deleting one account won't delete the others. You will have to follow this process for each one of them.

-- Sign in your Google account.

-- Go to the Data and privacy section of your Google account.

-- Select Data & privacy and scroll down to "your data & privacy" options

-- Click on Delete your Google Account.

-- Enter your Google account password and click on Next.

You will be shown a "Delete your Google account page" that shows list of content that you will lose when you delete the account. Continue with instructions to delete the account permanently.