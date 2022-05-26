How to free up storage space on Android smartphone

A lot of Android users buy a smartphone with the base 64GB storage model, which gets filled up pretty fast. Those who like clicking hundreds of photos, playing 2-3 graphically demanding games, and having more than 40 general apps on their smartphone might be annoyed by having almost full storage space. Well, you don't have to worry about that now as we have mentioned some of the ways that you can try to make some storage space on your Android phone.

How to free up storage space on an Android smartphone

-The easiest way to make some space is to delete a few unnecessary apps. After that, you can also delete some old audio files that you don't need anymore. Deleting audio files could be a little annoying as you will have to listen to them first before deleting them.

-Users can simply delete some of the photos or videos. Now, Android users can simply use WhatsApp's storage management tool to instantly delete big files, which is the best way to clear up some storage space. Just go to WhatsApp > Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.

-In the storage management section of WhatsApp, you will be able to check and delete larger than 5MB files. One can also go to any chat and delete files. After this, photos will also get deleted from your Gallery as well. The best part about WhatsApp's storage tool is that it displays the size of each image, which makes it easier to delete big files a little faster to make some storage space.

-One can also directly open the Gallery app and delete photos, but this process will, of course, take a lot of time. You can also try the below-mentioned method if you don't want to go through the manual process of deleting the photos or videos.

Use a third-party service to back up photos or videos

Google Photos is one of the most popular apps and it can be used to back up all your photos or videos, after which you can delete them from your phone's Gallery app. Google Photos is conveniently available everywhere. So, users will be able to access all their photos and videos instantly. All the Android phones ship with Google's apps and services. The process of backing up photos is pretty simple and you don't have to worry about losing any photos.

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app on your smartphone and tap on your profile icon, which is situated on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Now, go to Photos settings > Back up & Sync and enable this feature.

Note: If you don't want to lose the quality of your photos and videos, then select Original quality (no change to quality) option in the Upload size settings. Do keep in mind that Google gives only 15GB of free cloud storage space to each account. So, you will either have to create a new Google account once you reach the free storage limit or buy Google One subscription to gain more storage space.

Once your photos and videos are backed up to Google Photos, you will be able to access them on any device that is logged in with your account.