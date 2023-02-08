How to get access to Google's ChatGPT rival Bard

ChatGPT has been the talk of the town ever since it was rolled out for the public in November last year. The AI chatbot gained popularity after users found out that it can do a lot more than just answer questions. From getting the chatbot to pass an MBA exam to asking it to code, compose music, write poetry and whatnot, people have used ChatGPT in their own unique ways and have been sharing their experiences widely. Until now, ChatGPT has run unrivalled. However, Google is all set to compete with ChatGPT with its own AI chatbot, Bard. The conversational chatbot is based on Google's own language model LaMDA and is in the testing phase as of now.

How to get access to Bard?

When ChatGPT was unveiled, it was open for testing to the public and people could simply log in to OpenAI's website and access the tool. However, that is not going to be the case with Bard. Since the tool is in the initial testing phase, Google isn't rolling out the tool for public use yet and only some selected users will have access to Bard. This means that the general public cannot access Google Bard as of now.

"We've been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we're calling Bard. And today, we're taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks," Google said in its announcement blog.

It added, "We're releasing it initially with our lightweight model version of LaMDA. This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, enabling us to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback. We'll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information. We're excited for this phase of testing to help us continue to learn and improve Bard's quality and speed."

Bard to be integrated in Google search?

However, we can soon expect Bard to be integrated in Google search. CEO Sundar Pichai announced that users will soon see 'AI-powered features in Search that will simplify complex information and present it in easy-to-digest formats'.

"As people turn to Google for deeper insights and understanding, AI can help us get to the heart of what they're looking for. We're starting with AI-powered features in Search that distill complex info into easy-to-digest formats so you can see the big picture then explore more," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced a new version of Bing search engine with enhanced AI features.