How to get quick access to Microsoft's new Bing equipped with ChatGPT tech

Microsoft announced a new version of Bing recently, that will be powered by technology similar to that of ChatGPT. The company said that the new Bing will run on a new OpenAI large language model that is "more powerful than ChatGPT and customised specifically for search." The new version of the search engine will be competing directly with Google, which currently dominates the market. With all the curiosity in the air, people are eager to test out the new Bing and see if it indeed adds any value to your normal internet search.

How to access the all new Bing faster

If you want to test out the all-new Bing search engine by Microsoft, we've got you covered. To access Bing search, you can visit the search engine's homepage and join their waitlist when the pop-up option to do so appears.

But, is waiting around the only way to access the new AI-powered search engine? Not necessarily. You can get faster access to the new Bing by following these two simple steps:

Set Microsoft Bing as the default search browser on your PC

Install the Microsoft Bing App by scanning the QR code displayed on your screen

Microsoft launches the all new Bing

While announcing the launch of the new Bing, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an official blog post, "AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search. Today, we're launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web."

The Bing search engine promises an array of benefits for the users and aims to change the way we look things up on the internet.

"The new Bing gives you an improved version of the familiar search experience, providing more relevant results for simple things like sports scores, stock prices and weather, along with a new sidebar that shows more comprehensive answers if you want them," the company said.

Talking about their partner, OpenAI (ChatGPT's parent firm), Microsoft said, "Together with OpenAI, we've also been intentional in implementing safeguards to defend against harmful content. Our teams are working to address issues such as misinformation and disinformation, content blocking, data safety and preventing the promotion of harmful or discriminatory content in line with our AI principles."

Microsoft and OpenAI had recently announced strengthening their partnership and entered into a multi-billion dollar deal.