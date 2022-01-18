How to monitor and limit mobile data usage for apps

People who can't afford to have a good Wi-Fi connection at home rely on their phone's mobile data. Apps like Netflix and Instagram consume a lot of data if you are watching videos for hours, which might make it difficult for users to save some data for the rest day. This will be the case especially for those who buy prepaid plans with limited daily data. So, it is important to monitor and limit mobile data usage for apps to avoid going beyond your maximum data allowance, unless you have the money to spend extra on data plans. And monitoring the data usage will also help you understand how much data your top five apps consume. You can then change your current data plan.

How to check and limit an app's mobile data usage?

It is very easy to monitor your phone's mobile data usage. Just long-press on any app and tap on "App info." You will be directed to that app's settings page, where you can change permissions, notifications, view data usage stats and other details of it. You just need to tap on "Mobile data & Wi-Fi." Here, you will get to know how much data is used in the background and foreground.

If you feel that any app is consuming more data than it ideally should, then you can turn off the Background data usage option for that app. If you notice an app that you don't use is also consuming some data, then you can simply tap on "Disable data usage" feature to save some data.

There is also a feature called Data Saver in the Settings app, which can restrict background data usage of apps and even restrict some access to data usage of the apps that are already in use. People do have the option to select apps.

One can also download a data management app from Google Play Store. There are a lot of apps that you will find on this app store. We installed the "Data Usage Manager & Monitor" app. With the help of this app, you can check detailed data usage of all the apps at once. You do get to check stats separately for both mobile and Wi-Fi. This is a free to use app. The app even allows a user to set a quota and a billing cycle start date so it'll automatically update your data usage once everything is added. You also get to check monthly, weekly and daily stats/graphs for mobile data usage to help you better understand how much data is consumed.

What else you can do to limit mobile data usage on Android?

Some of the smartphones have this feature called Data limit, which is self-explanatory. This feature will help turn off mobile data once it reaches the limit you set. So, if you don't want to use all your data for watching Netflix, then this could be helpful. You can set the data limit at MB and GB. You can simply search for "Data limit" in your smartphone's settings section.

If you don't want to use this feature, then you can just enable the Data Warning feature on your smartphone. This way, your device will inform you when you have crossed the set data limit. You can then use apps like Amazon Prime or Netflix without worrying about when your mobile data may get over.

Besides, people can start using the lite version of social media apps as they will load at a faster rate and consume less mobile data. You can download apps like Facebook Lite and Instagram Lite.