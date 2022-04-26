How to remove your WhatsApp account from multiple devices

Just a few weeks back, WhatsApp rolled out the multi-device feature for the stable version. It was previously available to users in the beta version. The feature is pretty useful and allows people to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without keeping the primary device connected to them. So, even if your smartphone's battery dies, you don't have to worry as you will be able to access the messaging app on different platforms.

Though, you will initially have to use your main phone to link WhatsApp to multiple devices.WhatsApp allows users to link up to four devices at a time. While the feature was in the testing phase for a very long time, some people are still facing data sync-up issues with the stable version. We have also experienced the same issue.

WhatsApp did release a fix for this issue a few months ago. The platform automatically removes your account from a device when there is a data syncing issue. This could be annoying for some users as you will end up linking up the devices again and again if you use WhatsApp on multiple devices. While there is nothing that you can do about it, one can simply use WhatsApp on fewer devices to avoid data sync-up issues.

Having said that, if you don't want your WhatsApp account to remain connected to multiple devices, then keep reading to know more about how you can remove them. The process to unlink your WhatsApp account from multiple devices is pretty simple and is similar to how you initially link it to them.

How to unlink your WhatsApp account from multiple devices

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap on the three-dotted icon located on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap again on Linked devices and a new section will appear.

Step 3: Now, you will see a list of the devices at the bottom half of the screen that has access to your WhatsApp account. You simply need to tap on them and press on the Log out button. You are all set then. Your WhatsApp account will get removed and you will again be required to scan the QR code from your primary device to link.