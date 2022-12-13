How to sign up for Jio 5G Welcome Offer and get access to unlimited 5G service

Reliance Jio has launched the Jio 5G Welcome Offer in the country. With the offer, the idea is to deliver "true" 5G experience to users. The company has started rolling out Jio 5G services in some parts of the country and with that, Jio 5G Welcome Offer invite as well.

Jio has released its 5G services in select cities for now. These cities include -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Nathdwara. The company previously said that it plans to launch 5G services all across the country by the end of next year or December 2023.

Eligible users – who are people living in one of the aforementioned cities and having a 5G phone – will be able to use 5G after signing up for the Jio Welcome Offer for 5G service. So, how can one sign up for the Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

If you live in an area where Jio 5G is available and also have an eligible 5G phone, simply head to the MyJio app. If you do not have the app installed on your phone, download it from Google Play Store.

The MyJio app will show a prompt, and you will need to follow the on-screen instructions and then sign up for the offer. Jio is also sending messages to eligible users with a guide to sign up for Jio 5G Welcome Offer. If you still haven't received the message, you may need to wait for a few more weeks or simply head to the MyJio app to check if Jio 5G is available for you. Now, Jio has clearly mentioned that eligible users will be able to use Jio 5G only if they are subscribed to a plan priced Rs 239 and above.

If you have signed up for the Welcome Offer and are still unable to use 5G on your phone, make some settings changes. You can simply head to the Settings menu > Network and Internet > SIMs > Preferred Network Type.

Notably, iPhone users are still unable to use 5G on their phones in India. Apple previously confirmed that iPhone users in India will get 5G support with the upcoming iOS 16.2 update. The company has already released the beta version of the update. The stable update is expected to be released in the days to come and eligible iPhone users (iPhone 12 and above) will be able to use 5G on their phones.