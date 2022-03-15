With the release of the iOS 15.4 update, Apple has resolved one of the key issues that iPhone users have been facing since the beginning of the pandemic. Most iPhones do not come with a fingerprint sensor like Android devices and the only way users can unlock their device is by using the facial recognition system or what Apple likes to call it, Face ID. From the time masks have become a part of our lives, unlocking an iPhone turned out to be painful for most users.

Apple acknowledged the issue and released a new iOS update called iOS 15.4 on Monday. The latest iOS update has already reached all eligible iPhone models, but if you still haven't received it, stay assured to get the OS update in the next few hours or so.

To unlock an iPhone wearing a mask, users will need to install the iOS 15.4 updates and then reset the Face ID. Follow the steps mentioned below to easily crack your iPhone FaceID even with the mask on.

How to unlock your iPhone wearing a mask

--Head over to the Settings menu and scroll down to the Software Update section.

--Check if you have received the iOS 15.4 software update. If not, you will need to wait for some more time.

--If the update is available for your device, click on Download and Install option displayed on the screen.

--Note that the installation process is going to take some time. So, have some patience. You must ensure to connect your iPhone to a stable WiFi network before installing the update. Also, ensure to backup your data before downloading the update.

--Once the update is installed, Apple will ask you to reset the Face ID support.

--The device will show two options 1) Face ID with a Mask and 2) Continue using without the mask.

--If you select the "Continue using without the mask" option, you need not do anything new. But if you click on the first "Face ID with a Mask" option, the Face ID support needs to be reset.

--To reset the Face ID, you do not really have to wear a mask. All you need to do is, scan your face from all angles and confirm the input. Keep in mind that if you wear glasses, have them on at the time of resetting the Face ID system.

Once the Face ID is reset, your iPhone will unlock even when you are wearing a face mask. However, the bad news is that the feature isn't available for too many models currently.

iOS 15.4 eligible devices

The Cupertino-based tech giant said that the new iOS 15.4 update will work only on iPhone 12 and newer models. The eligible device list includes -- iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Unfortunately, if you own the iPhone 11 series or iPhone XR, or even any of the iPhone X models, the feature will not work.