How to upgrade to official Battlegrounds Mobile India from early access on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile India avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India is now officially available for download on Google Play Store. Krafton made the announcement today that anyone with an Android phone can download the game, and that they will also be eligible for welcome rewards. The official release comes days after Krafton kicked off the early access programme for Battlegrounds Mobile India. That is why Krafton is now recommending early access users to switch to the official version that is now available from the Google Play Store.

People with an early access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India need to follow simple steps to get the official release. According to Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India early access users will not lose their progress on upgrading to the stable release. This means that their RP, outfits, skins, and overall progress are going to be available on the stable release build. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also bring support for account migration from PUBG Mobile Global accounts in the stable build, so you do not lose your important data from the other version.

How to upgrade to official Battlegrounds Mobile India from early access?

If you have the early access build of Battlegrounds Mobile India installed on your phone, do not uninstall it.

Now, go to the Google Play Store on your phone and look for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

You will see the option to "Update" Battlegrounds Mobile India on your phone. Tap on it.

After the update is installed, you will be able to play Battlegrounds Mobile India stable build.

What are Battlegrounds Mobile India launch rewards?

Krafton is giving several rewards to people joining Battlegrounds Mobile India. Some rewards, however, will be available after you complete in-game events. Below are the rewards you can get:

Supply Crate Coupon - Sign-in reward

2 Supply Crate Coupons - Celebrating 1 million downloads

Classic Crate Coupon - Celebrating 5 million downloads

Constable Set - Celebrating 10 million downloads

All these rewards will be available until August 19.

When is the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version coming?

Krafton said in its FAQ section that it is working on Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS and it will begin the early access programme for the iPhone soon. However, there is no exact date available right now. Krafton is likely to bring Battlegrounds Mobile India soon to the iOS platform now that Android has got an official release.