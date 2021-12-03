How will video calls look in future? Google Project Starline gives a sneak peek

If you were born in the 90s, in all probability, you have seen the advent of the mobile phone era. The phones were not even "smart" back then, as all they could do was make phone calls and send messages. A couple of decades on, and we are at a time when you can catch up with your loved ones through a video call, right from your smartphone.

This is not the epitome of such technology, though. Cinema has made sure we don't stop pursuing innovations in the field. The imagination of numerous sci-fi writers has filled us with dreams of a day when the person you want to speak to will be standing in front of you in a holographic form. You may not be able to interact with them physically, but you will be able to see them in entirety and feel their presence like never before.

For context, we have seen this in some very famous movies. That meeting scene in Kingsman: The Secret Service, the funny holographic call in Silicon Valley, or the remote car driving or plane flying scene in Black Panther. These are all forms of such a technology. And I'm here to tell you that we might not be too far from seeing all this in reality.

So what is this technology I mention, and how does it work?

The way I imagine it, calling someone in the future will bring up a hologram of that person, and that hologram will move just as the person is moving in real life. With this, you will be able to see the person's real-time actions and responses to the conversation, bringing in the natural element that we miss while simply watching their face on a video call or hearing their voice on a regular call.

The project I see closest to this vision is called Google Starline. That's right, one of the biggest technology companies in the world is working on such innovation, and from what it has shared time and again, the company is already experimenting with its viability.

Google has not elaborated too much on the underlying technology as yet, but there are some pillars on which it is based. Once you break down the tech into these elements, it is easy to envision the sci-fi-sounding technology as a reality.

Here are the three main things that such technology needs to work.

1 - It has to capture people as they are, from the places they are calling.

2 - All the captured data is to be compressed and sent over the existing network efficiently.

3 - The final view has to be rendered using some sort of 3D display.

So what all have we achieved from this already?

Holograms, by themselves, are now an established technology and can be seen in multiple arenas. So much so that we have even seen a life-size hologram of late Tupac perform live at Snoop Dogg's Coachella concert back in 2012. So there are no two doubts that technology has come a long way since being just a vision.

The bridge that is to be gapped is the capturing of data in real-time and then converting it to a hologram. We know that a prepared video can be run on a hologram. We have even seen several demos of real-time holographic calls, like the one by Vodafone in the UK back in 2018. But how efficient it is to prepare such a hologram without using big, bulky setups is still a mystery.

Google's Project Starline is one way to solve this

Instead of opting for a hologram in its Starline project, Google has developed a light field display system that creates a sense of volume and depth for the viewer. The display does not need any additional glasses or headsets. From the images shared in the project, the display system looks like a plain mirror, on the other side of which you will be able to see the person you want to converse with, in real-time.

Again, this also requires efficient data capturing and transmission on both sides. Google claims to have researched computer vision, machine learning and real-time compression to make this possible. The technicalities have not been revealed yet, but we know where Google is headed.

In a blog, Google notes that it has already "spent thousands of hours testing Project Starline" within its facilities in the Bay Area, New York and Seattle. The company has also conducted demos with select enterprise partners in healthcare and media to get feedback on the technology and its applications. The company is now planning trial deployments with enterprise partners later this year.

Imagine what such an innovation could prove in mainstream applications. Other than simply being in touch with your loved ones, it can enable you to converse with people in emergencies or help someone gain a medical diagnosis with a doctor located on another side of the town. The potential is limitless.

The pinnacle that has to be achieved with this is that the call flow remains seamless, and the conversations are as natural as they could be. As Google puts it, "as soon as you sit down and start talking, the technology fades into the background, and you can focus on what's most important: the person in front of you."