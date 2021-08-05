HP brings Pavilion Aero 13, its lightest laptop yet to India, price starts at Rs 79,999

HP India has launched HP Pavilion Aero 13 as its lightest AMD-based consumer notebook to date. Weighing less than 1 kilogram, the new notebook by HP comes as an addition to its flagship Pavilion notebook portfolio in India and will retail for a starting price of Rs 79,999.

Launched in other parts of the world back in June this year, the new Pavilion Aero 13 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U mobile processors, along with AMD Radeon Graphics. It comes as the first HP Pavilion notebook featuring a 90 per cent screen-to-body-ratio and has been made with sustainable, recycled material.

The new Pavilion Aero 13 also features a built-in Alexa and a fingerprint reader. The device is available at all HP World and online stores at a starting price of Rs 79,999. Buyers can choose from a total of four models available in three colour options - Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver.

The first three models employ an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, while the fourth one, priced at Rs 94,999, comes with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor. Here is a look at all that the new HP notebook has to offer -

HP Pavilion Aero 13 specifications

The new lightweight laptop by HP comes with a 13.3-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. It runs Windows 10 out of the box and is expected to support the Windows 11 upgrade later this year.

As for the firepower, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor options, both of which feature AMD Radeon graphics. The HP laptop is equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

The laptop offers several connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB Type-C 10Gbps port, two USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a combo jack for headphones and microphone.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 is backed by a 45Whr battery that can last up to 10.5 hours per HP. Other features on the laptop include dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen and a 720p HD webcam. The Pavilion Aero 13 measures 297x209x16.9 mm and weighs less than 1kg.