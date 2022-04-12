HP Chromebook x360 14a with convertible design, 14-hour long battery backup launched for Rs 29,999

HP has launched a new Chromebook in India by the name of HP Chromebook x360 14a. The company says that the Chromebook is meant for use by school students aged 4 to 15. For this, it features a long-lasting battery of up to 14 hours on a single charge and is powered by a modest Intel Celeron processor.

The new notebook comes as the fourth Chromebook in HP's portfolio in India and is much similar to the HP Chromebook 14a. The difference lies with an adaptable x360 convertible hinge that allows for greater flexibility for students, letting them use the HP Chromebook x360 14a both as a tablet and a laptop. The laptop weighs just 1.49 kg for optimum portability.

Here is a look at all the other specifications of the new HP Chromebook in detail.

HP Chromebook x360 14a specifications

The new HP Chromebook x360 14a comes with a 14-inch HD Touch Display, with an 81 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Performance is taken care of by two "Zen" Cores on its Intel Celeron processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

HP says that the new Chromebook x360 14a comes with a fanless design for a quieter computing experience. In addition, it features a wide vision HD Camera (88°) for video calls and a full-size keyboard with the Google "Everything" Key for easy access to search and several keyboard shortcuts.

Some other Google Chromebook features include in-built Google Assistant support as well as a Google One member benefit of 100GB of cloud storage for one year. HP claims a battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge on the Chromebook x360 14a, along with support for HP Fast charge. The laptop uses Wi-Fi5 for connectivity.

The specifications and features show that the Chromebook x360 14a is a moderately powered laptop meant to take on the daily tasks by students with ease and in a convertible form factor. As for its price, the HP notebook has been priced at Rs 29,999 in India. It is available in three colour options - Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forrest Teal and will be up for purchase through online and offline stores in India.