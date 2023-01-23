HP Envy x360 15 with OLED display, 12th-gen Intel i7 processor launched in India: Price, specifications

The HP Envy x360 15 (2023 edition) has been launched in India. The company states that the new notebook is designed for content creators and can be used like a tablet. The HP Envy x360 15 is Intel Evo certified and is powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The base models come with a Full-HD IPS display, while the top models feature an OLED panel.

HP Envy x360 15 (2023) prices in India

The HP Envy x360 15 is available to purchase via official HP channels at different price ranges.

-The HP Envy x360 15 (ew0037tu): 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Full-HD display with 250 nits is available at a starting price of Rs 82,999.

-The HP Envy x360 15 (ew0040tu): 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Full-HD display with 250 nits is available at Rs 86,999.

-The HP Envy x360 15 (ew0043tu): 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and OLED display is available at Rs 94,999.

-The HP Envy x360 15 (ew0048tu): 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and OLED display is available at Rs 1,14,999.

HP Envy x360 15 (2023) specifications

The top variants of the HP Envy x360 15 (2023) come with a touch-enabled 15.6-inch OLED display. The company says the display offers 100 per cent DCI P3 colour calibration, meaning that the colours users will see should be as close as possible to the colours of the original content. Users can also use the HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen (stylus) to digitally sign documents or create designs.

As mentioned, the laptop doubles as a tablet with a rotating display. Under the hood, the HP Envy x360 15 (2023) is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6e to unlock fast internet connectivity.

HP says the HP Envy x360 15 is primarily for content creators, though it includes the Iris Xe graphics. Other features include 10 hours of battery promise, Bluetooth 5.2, and HP Fast Charge support.

For video calling, there's a 5-megapixel camera with support for auto frame technology to help users keep in focus during video calls. There's also a physical camera shutter for privacy. The company adds that the HP Envy x360 15 continues its focus on sustainable impact and contains ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminium.



