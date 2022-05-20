HP Envy x360, Envy 16 and Envy 17 laptops announced with AMD, Intel processors

HP has announced its new Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop globally. The new 2-in-1 laptop comes with AMD Ryzen and Intel processors aimed at offering a powerful performance on the go. Alongside, the company has also announced the new HP Envy 16 and the HP Envy 17.3.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop price and specifications

The new Envy x360 sports a 15.6 QHD OLED display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. There is also a 13.3-inch FHD display variant. The laptop has been launched with multiple chipset options. The AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U variants come with AMD Radeon Graphics. On the other hand, the Intel variant has Intel Core i5 and Core i7 variants with Intel Iris Xe Graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 as options.

HP has launched the Envy x360 with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box. It has a backlit keyboard and comes with multiple I/O ports. The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.1 port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Envy x360 packs a 51 Wh Li-ion polymer battery and comes with 65W charging support.

The 13.3-inch variant comes with a starting price of $899.99 (roughly Rs 69,665), whereas the 15.6-inch model starts at $849.99 (roughly Rs 65,795).

HP Envy 16 price and specifications

The Envy 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The IPS LCD offers 400 nits brightness. Under the hood, the laptop comes with Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The Envy 16 comes with a full-size backlit keyboard and dual speakers. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop has been launched with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD. It starts at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,08,365.)

HP Envy 17.3 price and specifications

The Envy 17.3's IPS display has a 4K resolution. The IPS screen has 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the laptop offers up to Intel Core i7 processors with Iris Xe graphics. It has two Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C ports, three USB Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.1 port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop has a starting price of $1,099.99 (roughly Rs 85,145). It comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD.