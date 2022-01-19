HP Fortis Chromebooks launched with rugged design, best suited for students

HP has launched new Fortis Chromebooks and they are best suited for students who want hybrid learning. There are two models in the latest lineup, the Fortis 14" G10 Chromebook and the Fortis 11" G9 Q Chromebook, and they both come with 4G LTE connectivity, which means you can use a SIM card to access the internet. The highlighted feature, however, is the rugged design that you get on the G10. With MIL-STD-810H compliance, this top-end Chromebook will let you do your project without worrying about coffee spills.

The latest Chromebooks by HP, however, have been launched in the US. There is no word on when these new ChromeOS laptops will arrive in India. However, since Chromebooks are popular among students, HP is likely to bring them to India soon.

HP Fortis 14" G10 Chromebook price and specifications

HP's Fortis 14" G10 Chromebook starts at $349 in the US and it translates to roughly Rs 26,000.

The G10 is HP's top-end Chromebook. The company says it is "purpose-built for cloud-native learning." Fortis, Latin for strong, is HP's new brand for Chromebooks that stands for durability. That is why you get MIL-STD-810H grade ruggedness that will prevent the G10 from drops, bumps, spills, and any mishaps caused by repeated opening and closing of the lid. The USB-C port on the G10, as well as the reinforced power port, have protection from cables that are hard to insert and pull out, while the surface is textured to allow easier grip and prevent fingerprint and dirt smudges. The laptop's corners have rubber trims that give it protection.

Powering the G10 is either an Intel Celeron or an Intel Pentium processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 14-inch anti-glare display with resolution up to 1080p on the top model. HP says the 14-inch display "gives students the freedom to engage content while consuming it at the same time." There is support for 4G LTE connectivity available as an option to customers. The laptop uses ChromeOS, which supports Android apps from your phone. It has a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop has an anchored keyboard, which students will like. It has a 2-cell 47WHr battery with HP Fast Charge that fills 90 per cent in 90 minutes. The webcam uses a wide-angle HD camera and uses two microphones for better audio quality.

HP Fortis 11" G9 Q Chromebook price and specifications

The Fortis 11" G9 Q price has not been announced yet, but HP says the shipping will begin in June in the US.

The G9 is a bit trimmed down in terms of specifications, but still has an IP41 rating and MIL-STD-810H compliance for robustness. But the rest of the specifications are good enough for students. This laptop uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c platform with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. This is also very lightweight and has an 11-inch HD anti-glare screen with a peak brightness of 220 nits. There are options for a UWVA (ultra-wide viewing angle) display and a UWVA touchscreen display. For connectivity, you have Wi-Fi 6 on this Chromebook, as well as support for 4G LTE. It has a 47WHr battery with HP Fast Charge support. There are two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.