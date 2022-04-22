HP laptop with 4K foldable display under works, may launch by early 2023

We are used to unfolding our laptops in order to use them. This fold separates the display from the rest of the arrangement in a conventional laptop. The new-age designs now aim to introduce this fold within the display, much like what we see on foldable smartphones these days. HP is the latest technology major that may be interested in the idea.

HP is reportedly working on its first-ever foldable laptop, or basically a laptop with a foldable display. It has been hinted that the laptop will come with a 17-inch display when unfolded. For this, HP is relying on LG to provide a 4K display fit for the laptop.

The information comes through a report by The Elec. It mentions that HP may go for a 4K display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. This aspect ratio will reportedly drop down to 4.3, with a diagonal screen size of 11-inches. Other than this, not much information is available on the product as of now. Though we may have a tip on its possible launch timeline.

As per the report, HP is aiming to roll out the foldable laptop later this year or by early 2023 and it has already ordered 10,000 display panels from LG for it. The figure seems apt considering the technology is still nascent in the laptop segment and will remain a premium offering at least for some time.

For now, we have very limited foldable screen laptops on offer in India. Asus sells the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED, while Lenovo has ThinkPad X1 Fold on offer in India. Both are premium offerings from the OEMs and HP is expected to follow route.

The fact remains that the demand for such laptop is still limited and it will be interesting to see how HP tries to break the barriers with its foldable laptop. Though expect HP to come up with a laptop with a hefty price tag only, if it indeed works on a foldable laptop and brings it to the market. As the technology evolves and becomes more affordable to produce, we can see more foldable laptops in the price range that actually competes with those of conventional laptops.