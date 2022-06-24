HP launches 2022 edition Omen and Victus gaming PCs in India, price starts at Rs 67,999

HP has launched its latest-generation gaming PCs in India. The new gaming portfolio includes HP Omen 16 and 17 (2022) and Victus 15 and 16 laptops with Intel core 12th-Gen and AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors. The company has also unveiled Omen and Victus desktops that are available in different sizes. The Omen 45L, 40L and 25L desktops come equipped with Intel 12th-Gen CPUs paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU. The HP Victus 15L desktop, on the other hand, is powered by an Intel 12th-Gen CPU with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU.

HP Omen 2022 series, Victus 2022 series PCs price in India

The HP Victus 15 is the most affordable device in the new gaming laptop line-up, and its price in India starts at Rs 67,999. Its sale will begin on July 22 via HP stores and official retail channels. The Victus 16 costs starting Rs 84,999 and is available now on official outlets.

The Omen 16 and 17 are the most premium PCs among the new launches and the prices are set at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,99,999, respectively. The Omen 2022 desktops price in India starts at Rs 1,49,999, while the Victus 15L desktop costs starting at Rs 93,999.

HP says the Omen 17 will start retailing on August 22, but the exact sale date remains unclear. The Victus and Omen desktops are available to purchase in India now.

HP Omen 16 and Omen 17: The 2022-edition of Omen laptops have a premium matte black finish that customers with minimal design preference would prefer. It gets a 16.1-inch IPS display with up to Quad-HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen RX 6650M processor, and customers can add up to 32GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card for the ultimate gaming experience. The processor is paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The Omen 17 gets similar configurations, though customers can enjoy content on a larger 17.3-inch display.

HP says the laptop will deliver quieter performance and face fewer heating issues with its "fifth heat pipe and fourth outflow vent".

Victus 15 and 16: The HP Victus 2022 laptops also come in two display options. Customers can choose variants with either 15.6-inch or 16.1-inch displays. The laptops also get 'Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR)' to identify and clean up noisy areas to deliver "grain-free, low-light video quality".

The Victus 15 comes with 12th-Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors with Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU. The 16-inch model features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H. This is paired with up to 32GB DDR5-4800 MHz memory.

Its backlit keyboard is printed with a "memorable font" found on other Omen devices.

Omen 45L, 40L and 25L desktops: The Omen 45L, 40L and 25L desktops are powered by Intel up to i7-12700K 12 Cores, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB graphics for 45L, and HyperX 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3733 XMP RGB for 40L.

The Omen 45L desktops get patented cooling technology to "achieve the ideal temperature within the system".

Users can also tweak RGB lighting across the box that fits their room aesthetics.

Victus 15L desktops: Powered by Intel i7- 12700F along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB or AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8, the Victus 15L is designed to ensure "smooth" gameplay.

It features a compact footprint and a customisable RBG logo for a distinctive lifestyle expression. HP says its new range of desktop PCs allows for customisation, enhancing the gaming experience for users.

