HP launches new Chromebook laptop in India, price set at Rs 28,999

HP has added a new Chromebook to its vast portfolio of Chromebook laptops . The HP Chromebook 15.6, powered by Intel's Celeron N4500 Processor has been designed to meet the needs of school and college-going students. HP's new Chromebook comes with a large display, stronger connectivity with WiFi 6 support and battery life of up to 11.5 hours. HP says that the device is ideal for hybrid work.

Talking about the new Chromebook, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said, "PCs are essential in today's hybrid learning approach. At HP, we want to support students in their learning experience by providing the right tools. Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students."

HP Chromebook 15.6: Price and availability

The HP Chromebook 15.6 has been launched at an affordable price tag of Rs 28,999. It is available in two color options including the Forest Teal and Mineral Silver.

HP Chromebook 15.6: Specifications

The HP Chromebook features a 15.6 immersive display with micro-edge bezels and offers peak brightness of up to 250 nits. At the front, there is a wide-vision HD camera that facilitates video calls.

In terms of design, HP has opted for a no non-sense, clean design for the new Chromebook. The users will now be able to use a variety of gestures with a 27 per cent large touchpad. The Chromebook is also equipped with large dual speakers with improved speaker enclosure design.

In line with HP's sustainability commitment, the HP Chromebook 15.6 is a built with ocean bound plastic and post-consumer recycled plastic.



The HP Chromebook 15.6 is powered by Intel Celeron N4500 process. The laptop offers hands-free access to Google Assistant, Google Classroom. To facilitate quick transfer of files and images, HP has included the HP QuickDrop, which performs in a similar fashion as the NearbyShare on Android phones. For faster connectivity, the laptop has support for WiFI 6. It is also compatible with Office 365.



