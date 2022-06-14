HP launches new Spectre x360 laptops with Intel 12th-gen processor in India: Price, specifications

HP has launched its new premium range of Spectre x360 laptops in India. The company has unveiled the new AI-powered Spectre 13.5 x360 and the Spectre 16 as its new 2-in-1 laptops in India. HP stated that the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch laptop is the world's first 13.5" convertible laptop PC with a 5MP IR intelligent camera for best video call experience.

The new Spectre x360 laptops feature up to 4K OLED display that offers vivid, vibrant colours. It has a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptops are also TUV-certified and claimed to emit up to 70 per cent less blue. The display on both models has 400 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate support. The laptops also feature a touch display with support for multiple gestures, such as pinch-to-zoom, double-tap, etc. Users can take notes, sketch, etc., with the MPP 2.0 tilt pen that can be magnetically attached to the device.

The Spectre x360 also comes with support for HP AutoFrame, which tracks the subject even when it moves within the frame. There are also some neat features such as screen distance and screen time reminder. In addition to this, the laptop comes with features like AI-powered privacy alerts to collaborate and create in public spaces, blurring the screen when someone is behind you, etc.

Under the hood, the Spectre x360 16-inch and 13.5-inch 2-in-1 laptops come with the latest 12th-generation Intel processors. The 16-inch variant also features Intel Arc Graphics.

HP claims that the laptops offer up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptops can charge up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes for some quick charge on the go. There is also a power save mode that extends the battery life of the device. The Spectre x60 also comes with an Adaptive Battery Optimiser to monitor the battery temperature, charging, and usage time to preserve battery health. Along with these features, Smart Sense optimizes the device's performance, temperature, etc., based on the application being used.

The HP Spectre 13.5 with an Intel Evo Core i7 comes with a starting price of Rs 1,29,999. The Spectre 16 with Intel Evo Core i7 is priced at Rs 1,39,999. The laptops come in Nightfall Black and Nocturne Blue colours.

HP has also announced some launch offers wherein customers can opt for no-cost EMI up to 18 months. There is an exchange benefit of up to Rs 11,000 available. Customers with Amex credit cards can claim a 10 per cent discount up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase.