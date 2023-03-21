HP launches ultra-light Pavilion Aero 13 with AMD processors in India, price starts at Rs 72,999

Days after launching high-end gaming and budget-friendly laptops, HP is back with a new notebook, this time, designed for productivity-focused users. The company notes its new HP Pavilion Aero 13 is built for "modern" GenZ and millennial customers, and it comes in three premium shades -- Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver. HP's new laptop focuses on portability and the viewing experience. The Pavilion Aero 13 features a 13-inch display, yet it offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, which may significantly improve the movie viewing experience. A 16:10 is slightly taller than the more common 16:9 aspect ratio, meaning you will get less negative space (in this case, black bars) while watching movies on OTT platforms.

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 is powered by AMD processors.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 (2023) prices in India

The HP Pavilion Aero 13's base model with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU carries a price tag of Rs 72,999, while the model with Ryzen 7 and 1TB of SSD storage starts at Rs 82,999. The new HP laptop will be available on official HP channels and partner online stores, like Amazon and Flipkart.

As mentioned, the laptop comes in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver colours.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 (2023) specifications

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is designed for users who want a highly portable laptop. It weighs barely 970 grams, similar to Lenovo's new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon 2023 (review), though the HP laptop is much more affordable. The Pavilion Aero 13 2023 includes a 13-inch 2.5k display that offers 400 nits of brightness, 4-sided narrow bezels, and 100 per cent sRGB. The display also has flicker-free technology for a comfortable viewing experience. As mentioned, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio for an immersive movie-viewing experience.

Under the hood, it is powered by AMD Ryzen processors (Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7). The laptop also includes integrated Radeon graphics, DDR5 RAM, and Wi-Fi 6. HP says Pavilion Aero 13 2023 can run for 10.5 hours on a single charge, though the battery specifications remain unclear. This is likely a conservative number, while the laptop may offer shorter battery backup with high settings enabled.

In line with HP's sustainability commitment, the company adds the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is designed to keep the "environment in mind." It contains post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics and uses water-based paint that "reduces VOC emissions."