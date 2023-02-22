HP Omen 17 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX4080 GPU launched in India, price starts at Rs 2.69 lakh

HP has launched a new premium gaming laptop, dubbed Omen 17, with the latest-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX4080 mobile GPU. The gaming laptop also comes bundled with an Omen Gaming Hub to help users tweak settings to get the best gaming performance for specific titles. This, combined with DLSS 3 (an AI tech to improve graphics), is said to improve the overall gaming experience. Additionally, the new Omen 17 2023 edition is powered by 13th-Gen Intel Core processors. The new HP gaming laptop comes a day after Lenovo launched a high-end PC, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3. However, the Lenovo laptop with dual screens is designed for users focused on productivity.

HP Omen 17 (2023) price in India

The HP Omen 17 with GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs carries a starting price tag of Rs 2,69,990. Naturally, the price of a laptop will increase with a higher-end Intel Core processor, better display, and more powerful Nvidia GPU.

HP said in a release that the HP Omen 17 would be available for purchase in India from Omen Playground Stores, HP world stores and HP online store. At the time of writing this article, the gaming laptop was not available on the official website.

HP Omen 17 (2023) specifications

The new Omen 17, as the name suggests, features a 17-inch display (17.3-inch to be precise). Customers can choose between models with a display offering either Full-HD resolution (1920x1080 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate or QHD resolution (2560x1440) with a 240Hz refresh rate. Both models use IPS LCD technology.

Under the hood, the Omen 17 is powered by up to an Intel i9-13900HX processor paired with the latest GeForce RTX Laptop GPU (even RTX4080). Professional gamers with Wi-Fi 6e routers can unlock fast internet with Wi-Fi 6e support on the gaming laptop. If you're a streamer, there's an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. The dual speakers are provided by Bang and Olufsen.

Port selection is decent, and users get 1 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (40Gbps), 1 Thunderbolt 3, 3 USB Type-A, 1 RJ-45, 1 headphone/ microphone combo, 1 AC smart pin, 1 Mini DisplayPort, and 1 HDMI 2.1. The laptop comes in black and is made of plastic and aluminium. The Omen 17 also features a full-sized 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. Lastly, there's an 83Wh battery with support for 330W charging.

