HP Pavilion Plus 14, Pavilion x360 14 launched in India with Intel 12th-generation processor

HP has launched its new range of Pavilion series laptops in India. The company has unveiled two new laptops in the series, namely the HP Pavilion Plus 14 and the HP Pavilion x360 14. Both new laptops in India feature an Intel 12th-generation processor.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14, at 16.5mm, is the company's thinnest laptop in the Pavilion series. It features an Intel 12th-generation Core i5/ i7 processor. The laptop features Intel's H-series processor and has a maximum TDP of 45W. It comes with two fans and two heat pipes to improve airflow when gaming, creating, streaming, or multi-tasking.

The 14-inch display has a 2.2K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. There is a 5MP webcam at the top for video calls with HP's Presence technology, including AI Noise Removal. The laptop comes in two colour options - Natural Silver and Warm Gold.

The Pavilion x360 14, on the other hand, features a 12th-generation U-series processor. The laptop has a 5MP webcam with HP Presence tech. It is also the first HP consumer laptop to feature a manual camera shutter door. The 14-inch display comes with an EyeSafe Display certificate.

Both laptops come with support for HP Palette and HP Command Centre. The latter lets users switch between Performance Mode, Balanced Mode, and Power Saver Mode.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch comes with a starting price of Rs 78,999. The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is available for purchase starting at Rs 76,999.