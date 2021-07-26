HP Victus gaming laptops with AMD and Intel configurations launched, prices start at Rs 64,999

HP India has launched a new line of gaming laptops in the country. Named HP Victus, the laptops come in AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processor options at a starting price of Rs 64,999.

The new series of gaming laptops come as an extension to HP's Omen gaming laptop series and boasts of features including an FHD IPS 144Hz display, audio from Bang & Olufsen and a backlit gaming keyboard. The idea with the Victus line is to further reduce the entry price for gaming laptops in the country.

With these features and several variants with different processors, here is how the new HP Victus series of laptops will retail in the country.

HP Victus price and availability

The new Victus by HP will be available in two different configurations - one powered by AMD Ryzen processor named Victus by HP E series, and another carrying 11th generation Intel Core processors called Victus by HP D series.

The former will be available on Amazon.in and will be priced Rs 64,999 onwards. Victus by HP D series with Intel processors will retail on Reliance Digital stores and Reliance digital online store in the coming weeks at a starting price of Rs 74,999.

The gaming laptop by HP will be available in two colour options - Mica Silver and Performance blue.

HP Victus specifications

In terms of specifications, the new Victus by HP gaming laptops will feature a 16-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. As mentioned, it will come with two processor options with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The memory will further be upgradable up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM.

HP says that the Victus 16 is expected to be upgradable to Windows 11 later this year. The gaming laptop will preload a new Omen Gaming Hub software to offer features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster and system vitals.

Other features onboard include NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM graphics, a backlit keyboard and an upgraded cooling system. HP says that the new Victus is made from post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic, another of the company's steps toward sustainable production.