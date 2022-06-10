HTC may launch Metaverse-focused smartphone on June 28

HTC is formally hosting a launch event on June 28, where the company is expected to launch its metaverse-focused smartphone. As per the official poster on HTC Taiwan's Facebook page, the upcoming device will integrate its open-source metaverse platform called Viveverse, though other details remain unclear. It also indicates that HTC's upcoming device will initially debut in select markets, likely excluding India. The latest development comes months after a report indicated the launch of a 'flagship' HTC smartphone in April 2022.

HTC Vive Asia-Pacific GM Charles Huang had reportedly confirmed the development of the HTC smartphone at MWC 2022; however, we are still awaiting official details. Since the phone is said to offer HTC's Viverse experience seamlessly, we can expect some kind of integration with HTC Vive AR and VR headsets. If the rumour about the phone's flagship status is also accurate, we can speculate it to feature high-end chipsets like the Snapdragon 8-series or MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC.

It will be interesting to see what HTC has to offer with its 'flagship' Android smartphone. As the term metaverse continues to gain momentum, HTC could start a trend of launching new devices fully focused on this virtual reality space, which Facebook mainly popularised after rebranding its parent company to Meta.

Some observers may also see the June 28 launch event as HTC's comeback into the high-end or premium mid-budget smartphone space. The company continues to launch affordable mid-budget segment smartphones, though these are available in fewer countries. HTC phones were once popular in India, and the brand even partnered with Google to launch the old-gen Nexus devices. In 2018, Google parent Alphabet formally acquired a large chunk of HTC's smartphone business.

HTC is yet to clarify the timing of its launch event later this month. We can expect more details ahead of the formal launch event.

