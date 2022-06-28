HTC's metaverse smartphone is here: What can it do and should it matter to you?

HTC created quite a buzz when they announced that they were coming up with a phone meant for the metaverse. At this point metaverse, crypto, and Web 3.0 are buzzwords that pretty much anyone is using to appear relevant. And if we aren't wrong, HTC is doing the same.

Called the Desire 22 Pro, HTC's 'metaverse' smartphone has been launched in Taiwan. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display (1080 x 2412 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. HTC claims that this large display will help provide an immersive experience of the metaverse in tandem with the Vive Flow headset. The smartphone has a 32MP camera housed in a punch-hole and a massive chin, something budget devices no longer have. On the back there is a 64MP primary camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 695 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will also be launched in only one configuration - the 8GB/128GB. Under the hood, there is a 4,520mAh battery with support for wireless and reverse charging. The HTC Desire 22 Pro comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust protection.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro supports 5G, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity, obviously, to help stream content from the Vive Flow headset. The smartphone is going to run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

What's the metaverse bit?

We'll tell you now. So far, the HTC Desire 22 Pro sounds like a very regular Android device. So, why is HTC calling it a smartphone meant for the metaverse?

The company has put in a dedicated Viveverse app on the HTC Desire 22 Pro that will allow users to easily "access" the metaverse. This will allow you to stream the 300-inch large screen from the Vive Flow headset to the HTC Desire 22 Pro.

The Viveverse app can also be used to create Vive avatars, manage your digital assets like NFTs, etc., with the Vive wallet that can store cryptocurrencies and conduct transactions. HTC's Taiwan website premises a free NFT, but it appears that this is not available across markets.

The company calls the HTC Desire 22 Pro the "ideal companion" to the Vive Flow VR headset to "browse" through the Viveverse. Now, the Vive Flow Headset is designed to work with pretty much any Android smartphone so it is not clear what extra HTC Desire 22 Pro brings to the table.

So, it seems that the HTC Desire 22 Pro doesn't really have much to offer except some decent specs, and your foray into the metaverse can happen if you have HTC's headset. And that's why it is understandable that the company wants you to buy the headset too.

The HTC Desire 22 Pro is priced at NT$11,990 (Rs 31,800 approx) and will be available in two colours - Wave Gold and Starry Night Black. There is a Metaverse Early Bird package that will get you the HTC Desire 22 Pro and the Vive Flow headset for NT$23,490 (Rs 62,300 approx). The company has not announced if and when the device might come to India.

If you are impressed, don't worry. You aren't alone.

