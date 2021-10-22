Huawei launched Lipstick-shaped TWS earbuds, Watch GT3 with 14-day battery life and more

Huawei has launched a slew of products in Europe. The company made the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick truly wireless earbuds, Huawei Watch GT 3 smartwatch along with Nova 9 smartphone. Out of all the products, the one product that caught everyone's attention is the Huawei Lipstick Truly Wireless Earbuds. The charging case of the Huawei Earbuds resembles lipstick. No other smartphone brand or audio brand has attempted a product like this. The Watch GT 3 is similar to the Watch 3 series but comes with eSim support.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 has been made available in two dial sizes of 42mm and 46mm. The products have been launched in Europe for now. Huawei has not revealed whether it plans to launch the devices in other countries including India.

Huawei Watch GT 3, Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick: Price and availability

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick will reportedly be priced at EUR 249 and will be available in limited equations. The Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm has been priced at GBP 209 (roughly Rs. 21,600). Whereas the Watch GT 3 46mm starts at GBP 229 (roughly Rs 23,700). The smartwatches are offered in multiple variants.

Huawei Watch GT 3, Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick: Specifications

Huawei launched a plethora of products but the one product that has left the tongues wagging is the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick TWS earbuds. The charging case of the earbuds has been designed in the shape of lipstick whereas the earbuds feature the same design as the Apple AirPods Pro. The Huawei FreeBuds are red in colour as opposed to Apple's white colour. The earbuds come with an active noise cancellation feature. In terms of battery, the company claims that the device offers a playtime of 22 hours with the ANC off.

The earbuds are equipped with 14.3mm drivers and features touch controls, support for Bluetooth v5.2. The Huawei Freebuds Lipstick is IPX4 rated.

Coming to the Huawei Watch GT 3, the smartwatch has been offered in two different sizes including 42mm and 46mm. The smartwatch features AMOLED displays with ultra-curved 3D glass. The 46mm variant lasts for almost 14 days on a single charge whereas the 42mm variant lasts for 7 days. The watch features 32MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

The smartwatch comes with sensors including an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate reader, barometric pressure sensor, and temperature sensor. It has over 100 workout modes.