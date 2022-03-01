Huawei takes on Kindle Paperwhite with MatePad Paper

Amazon Kindle finally has competition in the market, all thanks to Huawei. The company has announced its first-ever e-reader, the MatePad Paper. However, the MatePad is slightly different from the Kindle. The e-reader has more features as compared the Kindle. It comes with support for Huawei's M-Pencil stylus. So, along with reading, you can also take notes on your e-reader. Apart from that, there is a built-in microphone for voice reading.

From what it looks like, the Huawei MatePad Paper has more features compared to the Kindle paperwhite. The Kindle device can only be used to read books, but MatePad Paper will also let users take notes and record voice among other things. So let us have a look at how the device, which appears to be so productive, has been priced and other key features.

Huawei MatePad Paper: Price and availability



Huawei MatePad Paper is priced at 499 (roughly Rs 42,000), which is a lot more than Kindle. Even the Kindle Oasis, which is the top-of-the-line model, doesn't cost as much as the Huawei MatePad paper. Huawei has not revealed when the devices would be available for purchase. The company is yet to announce whether the e-reader will be launched outside the European markets.

Huawei MatePad Paper: Specifications

Huawei MatePad features a 10.3-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 1872 x 1404 pixels and a pixel density of 271 PPI. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 86.3 percent. The notepad is powered by Huawei's proprietary processor Kirin 820E coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Huawei MatePad houses a 3625 mAh battery. The e-reader comes with various sensors, including a gravity sensor, hall sensor, and fingerprint sensor. It is equipped with 4 microphones and 2 speakers and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

The Huawei MatePad is compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil which magnetically attaches to the frame of the Huawei e-reader. The texturized surface of MatePad Paper and 26 ms low latency offers a superior writing experience. The device also offers multiple screens for multiple tasks. This allows users to take notes while reading when the screen is split into half.The handwritten notes can also be converted into text on the Huawei MatePad Paper.