Huawei Watch Fit with 1.64-inch AMOLED display launched in India: Price and specifications

Huawei has launched yet another smartwatch in India. The Chinese company has unveiled the Huawei Watch Fit in India months after launching the smartwatch globally. The watch comes with a huge 1.64-inch AMOLED display and comes with an animated personal trainer and a 10-days battery backup. The Huawei Watch Fit resembles the Huawei Band 6 but comes with a plethora of new features.

Talking about the new launch, Rishi Kishor Gupta, Vice President, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said, "With an aim to create greater awareness about wellbeing and fitness among our customers, we have launched our latest smartwatch, HUAWEI WATCH FIT in India. India has been a very important market for HUAWEI and as a sign of gratitude to all our loyal customers, we have also announced some very exciting, limited period offers on our latest smartwatch. These smart wearables are the testimony to our strong foundation in innovative technology and we are confident our customers will find true value in our offerings."

Huawei Watch Fit: Price and availability

Huawei Watch Fit has been launched in India at Rs 8,990. The smartwatch will be available exclusively on Amazon for customers in India starting November 2, 2021. The Huawei Watch Fit has been offered in several wrist strap colour options including Sakura Pink, Isle Blue and Graphite Black. As part of an introductory offer, buyers will get a free Huawei Mini Speaker with the purchase of the Huawei Watch Fit.

Huawei Watch Fit: Specifications

Huawei Watch Fit features a 1.64-inch AMOLED HD display. The display comes with ultra-slim bezels and a 70 per cent body-to-screen ratio, users can enjoy the dazzling and colourful display with minimal distractions. The watch comes with 130+ different watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises built-in to give users free one-on-one personal training without the need for a smartphone or any other device.

In terms of battery, the watch features fast charging technology. The watch comes with a battery life of 10 days. While just half an hour will charge the battery to 70 per cent. You can charge the smartwatch in no time while you enjoy breakfast or freshen up for the day. The watch has around 96 workout modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming and more. It comes with trackers including heart rate, sleep, menstrual cycle and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring.